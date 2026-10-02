Why Noida’s Supernova Society Banned OYO, Airbnb And Booking.com Rentals After Shocking Gate-Ramming Incident

It began as a dispute over which gate a car should use. It ended with an arrest and a warning to every flat owner in the society.

A Gate That Did Not Open

On Wednesday, an argument at a security gate in Noida’s Sector 94 ended with a car pushing through a boom barrier. A man in a Skoda had tried to enter the Supernova complex through the main gate. Guards told him to use another entrance. Within moments the barrier was broken, and the guards’ own cameras had recorded everything.

The Driver’s Version

Police say the man was Tushar Sharma, a Sector 15 resident who runs a short stay accommodation in Spira Tower. He allegedly told the guards that a guest was stuck at reception and that he would check the guest in and leave at once. The guards pointed him to Spira’s designated gate. When they would not lift the barrier, voices rose and the car moved ahead.

A Video Goes Viral

The clip spread fast on social media, and several users tagged the police on X. A case was registered at Sector 126 police station. On Thursday, Sharma was arrested under BNS sections 352 and 324(4), which cover intentional insult and mischief causing damage. Police also found six pending e-challans against the car, worth about Rs 36,000, for overspeeding and illegal parking. The vehicle is registered in Ranchi.

Noida: Sector 94 स्थित Supertech Supernova में गार्ड्स ने पूछताछ की तो कार सवार बूम बैरियर तोड़कर निकल गया। बाद में पता चला लड़के का नाम तुषार टाइगर है, जो Spira Tower में Airbnb चलाता है। ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eA4nyC2gHL — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 1, 2026

A Notice for Every Flat Owner

Days later, the Supernova Apartment Owners’ Association sent residents a notice. Anyone listing flats on Airbnb, Oyo or Booking.com for brief stays could face legal action, it warned, and responsibility would rest with the flat owner or tenant.

Three Towers, One Campus

Naresh K Nandwani of the association says Supernova has three towers: Nova East, Nova West and Spira. The first two are fully residential, with 582 units. Spira is mixed use, and around 200 flats between the 19th and 43rd floors are used commercially, including for short stays. All three share one campus and gates. Residents have complained about guests arriving and leaving at odd hours, which the association says caused nuisance and security concerns in a mostly residential complex.

The Policy Backdrop

The move comes as the UP government’s Bed and Breakfast and Homestay Policy 2025 tries to bring guest facilities in residential properties under a formal framework.

What Happens Next?

Will the notice end short stays at Supernova, or only push them out of sight? Can a mixed use tower and a residential community really share the same gates? Will other Noida societies follow? Sharma’s side of the story has not been reported so far, and the allegations are yet to be tested in court. One broken barrier has opened a much larger debate.

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