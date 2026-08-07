Why Punjab Govt Transferred Amritsar Police Chief Over Jantar Mantar Terror Remarks

In a significant administrative move, the Punjab government has transferred Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, just days after the state police successfully dismantled a Pakistan-backed terror module. According to reports, the transfer follows controversial remarks made by Bhullar regarding the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, where he suggested that some of the arrested suspects had visited the national capital’s protest site during student demonstrations.

Why Was Amritsar Police Chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar Transferred?

The transfer of Commissioner Bhullar has ignited a political firestorm. In an official order, the Punjab Home Department announced that Bhullar has been replaced by Harmanbir Singh, who was previously serving as the DIG of the Border Range, Amritsar.

The move comes shortly after Bhullar announced the arrest of nine individuals, including four minors, in connection with a suspected Pakistan-based terror cell. According to police, the accused were operating at the behest of foreign-based ISI handlers and had been conducting surveillance on sensitive security installations. During the operation, authorities recovered three pistols, nine live cartridges, and four petrol bombs. However, during a press briefing on August 4, Bhullar stated that the investigation revealed some of the accused had visited Jantar Mantar to conduct reconnaissance, allegedly planning to target security officials stationed at the protest site with petrol bombs.

Punjab Government’s Clarification On Jantar Mantar Remarks

Shortly after the briefing, the Punjab government issued an official clarification. The statement emphasized that Commissioner Bhullar did not state that the arrested individuals were participants in the Jantar Mantar protests, nor did he imply that the protesters themselves had any links to the terror module. The government further alleged that “selective editing” of the police chief’s remarks had created a “wrongful impression” that the suspects were associated with the student agitators.

The timing of Gurpreet Bhullar’s transfer is bound to raise eyebrows. Did his accurate revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar plot trouble Kejriwal?@BJP4India @BJP4Punjab @BJPCentralMedia — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) August 7, 2026

BJP Questions the Timing

The removal of Bhullar has triggered a sharp political debate, with former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu questioning the timing of the decision. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bittu wrote, “The timing of Gurpreet Bhullar’s transfer is bound to raise eyebrows. Did his accurate revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar plot trouble [Arvind] Kejriwal?” The opposition has accused the state government of attempting to suppress sensitive security findings to avoid political embarrassment, while the administration maintains that the transfer is a routine administrative exercise.

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