Why Raj Thackeray’s Party Sent Toy Cars To BMC Headquarters

In a major trolling incident, Raj Thackeray’s party has taken a jibe at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its proposal to buy new vehicles for its officers. In a novel protest, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande sent toy cars to the BMC headquarters to criticize the proposal. However, the toy cars were not allowed onto the BMC premises, as security guards posted at the gate returned them to the MNS leader.

Why Raj Thackeray’s Party Sent Toy Cars to the BMC

In this latest trolling incident, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande sent toy ‘Innovas’ to the BMC headquarters. The criticism from the MNS leader came after the BMC submitted a proposal to the government to purchase Innovas, claiming that the existing Scorpios were too jerky and caused back pain. The corporation sought an upgrade from Scorpios to the proposed Innova Crystas in its new proposal. However, the MNS leader used the toy cars to mock the move. Security guards at the entrance gate rejected the delivery and sent the toy cars back to the MNS leader’s home.

Why the BMC Wants to Upgrade from Scorpios to Innova Crystas

The BMC proposed purchasing Innova Crystas priced at Rs 23 lakh each, upgrading from Scorpios priced at Rs 20 lakh each. Officers had complained of back pain due to jerks experienced while traveling in the Scorpios. Backing the BMC proposal, Mayor Ritu Tawde stated that she herself suffers from back pain and noted that the contract permits vehicle replacements.

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