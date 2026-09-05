‘Why Should Muslims Participate?’ VHP’s New Rules For Maharashtra Navratri Events, Seeks Aadhaar Checks And Tilak Verification

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced restrictions on Muslim participation in Navratri garba and dandiya events across Maharashtra, along with stricter entry rules for organisers. The 10-day Navratri celebrations will see attendees subjected to measures including Aadhaar checks, while organisers have also been asked to ensure that participants wear a tilak on their foreheads to verify their Hindu identities. The decision comes barely a week after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about universal oneness at an event in New York.

Reportedly, VHP national spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair confirmed the decision, saying, “We have taken the decision not to allow Muslim participation in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival.” He argued that the festival is about worship and not simply entertainment. “The Navratri festival is not just about song and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims who are against idol worship participate in the festival?” he said.

Navratri restrictions framed as precautionary measures

Nair said the move should not be seen as opposition to any community. He said the VHP considers festivals an important part of Hindu cultural heritage and does not want what it calls their dilution. The organisation, which he said remains committed to its core agenda on religious conversion and anti-cow slaughter, described the restrictions as precautionary measures rather than measures directed against Muslims or any other community.

As per reports, the VHP has also laid down do’s and don’ts for Navratri organisers, with Aadhaar verification among the proposed checks. Tilak requirements have also been listed as a way of establishing the religious identity of those entering the events.

Navratri ban comes after Bhagwat’s New York remarks

The VHP’s position has come days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a gathering at Madison Square in New York and spoke about equality and religious unity. “If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslims in India, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself a Hindu, you have to believe that all paths are leading to the same Goal. Every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings.”

When asked about Bhagwat’s remarks, Nair said, “We don’t comment on the RSS chief’s statement.” He added, “We are not against anybody. We also believe in social harmony and peace.”

Navratri participation questioned by VHP leader

Nair, however, defended the restrictions by questioning why Muslims who do not follow the VHP’s religious beliefs should be allowed to participate. “The point is, why should we relax our guidelines for Muslims who don’t subscribe to our religious beliefs and style of worship?” he said.

He also suggested that Muslims who want to take part in Navratri celebrations should organise their own events. “If Muslims are keen to participate in the Navratri festivities, they should come with their family members, wives and sisters. They should organise the Navratri festivals in the mosques or places of their residences.”

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