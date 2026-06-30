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Home > Regionals News > Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

Why did Akhil Raj attack a delivery worker? Read about the wrong order issue that led to an alleged physical assault and massive public outrage.

Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-30 10:08 IST

Telugu actor Akhil Raj has landed himself in a major controversy. A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing the actor aggressively confronting and attempting to physically assault a food delivery agent over a misplaced order. The heated altercation allegedly took place at the actor’s residential apartment. The video, captured by the delivery agent himself, shows Akhil Raj lunging toward the worker on a flight of stairs. While the actor’s parents can be seen stepping in and desperately trying to restrain him, the furious actor repeatedly breaks away to continue the confrontation.

Akhil Raj Allegations of Physical and Verbal Abuse

According to local reports, the altercation began due to a simple address mix-up with the food delivery order. The delivery agent expressed his grievances in the video, stating that even though he realized his mistake and apologized immediately, the actor reacted with extreme hostility. Toward the end of the footage, a visibly angry Akhil Raj can also be heard demanding that the delivery agent delete the recorded video.

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Social Media Backlash over “Celebrity Entitlement”

The footage has drawn severe condemnation across social media platforms, sparking intense public backlash. Users have criticized the actor’s aggressive behavior, pointing out that a minor mistake could have easily been resolved with patience and a calm gesture. Many internet users noted that as public figures, celebrities should exercise self-restraint and treat working professionals with basic human decency. For many, the video exposed an ugly side of celebrity entitlement, serving as a reminder to fans about the reality behind the on-screen personas they look up to.

Also Read: Who Is Ayush Malik? UP Man Returns to Hinduism After Conversion to Islam For Lover

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Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation
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Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

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Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

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Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation
Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation
Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation
Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

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