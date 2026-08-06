Why Toll Collection Has Been Suspended On Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

Barely three weeks after its grand inauguration, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has run into trouble, forcing the National Highways Authority of India to pull the plug on toll collection until repairs are sorted out. Adding to the embarrassment, a video showing electric fans placed near patched-up sections of the expressway, apparently to speed up drying after repair work, went viral on social media.

What Triggered The Suspension?

The NHAI announced on Wednesday that tolling on the 63-km expressway, officially called the Awadh Expressway, would stop with immediate effect until a damaged stretch of the road is fixed. The move follows widespread complaints about damaged portions and patchwork at various locations on the expressway within weeks of its inauguration on July 13. The trouble reportedly began with a “slippage” reported near the 64-km mark on July 26, prompting authorities to divert traffic at the affected spot while restoration work got underway.

Commuters Flagged The Problem First

It wasn’t officials who first raised the alarm, it was people driving on the road. Several commuters took to social media platforms, posting videos expressing concern over the construction quality of the expressway, with complaints concentrated particularly on the Unnao-Lucknow carriageway. Given that private vehicles were being charged Rs 275 for a one-way trip, with annual passes also in use, the backlash over cracks appearing so soon after launch was swift.

No Toll Until Repairs Are Done

NHAI has made clear that commuters won’t have to pay a rupee until the situation is fully corrected. “Till complete rectification, toll has been suspended. No toll will be charged from commuters on this expressway,” the authority said, adding that the toll loss would instead be recovered from the concessionaire.

Action Against Those Responsible

Beyond halting toll collection, NHAI has also moved against those it holds accountable for the lapses. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the concessionaire, the independent engineer, and several officials linked to the project, with the road ministry stating that corrective measures and stronger quality checks are already underway. Reports also indicate the road transport ministry has proposed barring the concessionaire, PNC, from future contracts over the episode.

Traffic Moving Smoothly For Now

Despite the controversy, officials maintain that daily commutes haven’t been badly disrupted. Traffic has been diverted at the affected location and is currently plying smoothly, the ministry said. Whether that reassurance holds will depend on how quickly the repair work, and the accountability that follows it, actually plays out on the ground.

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