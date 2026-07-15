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Home > Regionals News > Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here

Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here

Shaligram Garg, brother of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, has been arrested in MP's Chhatarpur over an attempted murder and land dispute firing.

Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 20:10 IST

Shaligram Garg, the younger brother of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head priest of the Bageshwar Dham temple in Garha village, Chhatarpur district has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to murder a man over a land dispute. According to the police, Garg and another accused were arrested by the Rajnagar Police after a young man was allegedly beaten and fired upon at his home when he resisted an attempt to seize his land.  

Why Was Shaligram Garg Arrested?

Garg and another accomplice were taken into custody after the police registered a formal complaint against them. According to the police, Garg and his associates barged into the house of Motilal Kushwaha, a resident of Koda village under the jurisdiction of the Rajnagar police station. They dragged Kushwaha outside and brutally assaulted him with sticks and clubs.  The victim alleged that Garg was forcing him to give up his land. When Kushwaha resisted, Garg and his men attacked him, after which Garg fired three to four rounds from a pistol. One of the bullets struck Kushwaha, and he was rushed to the district hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.  

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Police Launch Investigation Following the Attack

Immediately after the violent incident, the police registered an FIR based on the victim’s formal statement. According to the complaint, Shaligram Garg, Satish, Ashish, and an unidentified individual were directly involved in the attack. After verifying the sequence of events, police launched an active investigation, leading to the arrest of Shaligram Garg and another accused, Ankit Mishra.  

Shaligram Garg’s History of Legal Controversies

This is not the first time Garg’s name has surfaced in criminal cases involving assault, intimidation, and violent altercations. In February 2023, the police booked Garg for creating a ruckus at a Dalit family’s wedding by brandishing a weapon and issuing death threats. He was arrested but later released on bail. In April 2024, another FIR was registered against him for allegedly assaulting employees at a toll plaza during a dispute.  He faced further allegations after a family associated with Bageshwar Dham accused him of trespassing and assaulting women and a minor inside their home. 

Also Read: Who Is Shaligram Garg? Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri’s Estranged Brother Accused Of Firing At Man Over Land Dispute

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Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here
Tags: Bageshwar Dham controversyDhirendra Shastri brother arrestedShaligram Garg arrestedShaligram Garg firing case

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Why Was Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Arrested? Details Here
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