Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage

Mumbai’s iconic 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House in Colaba has had its food licence suspended after a Maharashtra FDA inspection found a urinal inside its food storage area, cockroaches, flies and meat and blood residues inside a refrigerator. The action came after a consumer complaint and was part of a wider crackdown on food safety violations across the state. The FDA also suspended the licence of the canteen at BMC-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central with immediate effect. The hospital is one of Mumbai’s largest public hospitals.

Olympia Coffee House faces FDA action over serious hygiene violations

Reportedly, the inspection at Olympia Coffee House uncovered several food safety violations, including unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities. Food was being handled directly on the floor, while inspectors also found unclean water being used. Raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not properly segregated, the FDA said.

The regulator also flagged damaged wooden chopping boards and the absence of appropriate protective clothing among food handlers. Of the 35 food handlers at the establishment, 34 had not completed the mandatory food safety training. Mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were also unavailable at the premises.

FDA crackdown expands to Blinkit and restaurants across Maharashtra

As per reports, the action against Olympia came as Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe has visibly stepped up inspections. Of 27 food establishments inspected across the state, licences of 14 have been suspended. The list includes a Blinkit store in Chembur, Vishwas Sweets and Snacks and A-1 General & Dry Fruits in Ghatkopar, and Milan Punjab in Worli.

The Blinkit facility was pulled up for failing to meet hygiene and sanitary safety standards. Sadguru Sweets in Malad (East) and P4B Technologies Service Private Limited in Kharghar, Raigad, were also among the establishments facing suspension.

Olympia had recently attracted international attention when Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon visited the iconic eatery in July for a “quick tea stop” before the Mumbai premiere of their film ‘Odyssey’. The trio had tea with bun maska and a few desserts.

FDA suspends four Pune restaurants and two Nagpur establishments

Reports say that four establishments in Pune and Western Maharashtra also lost their licences. These were Rangala Punjab, run by RP Hospitalities, in Pashan; Manisha Dosa Center in Karvenagar; Hotel New Nityanand and Ice Cream in Ambegaon; and Manas Family Restaurant in Wai, Satara. The FDA said Manas Family Restaurant had ignored earlier improvement notices.

In Nagpur, the suspended establishments were Superbaker, operating as EMRLD Coffee Shop, in Dharampeth, and Surahi Restaurant & Bar in Nandanvan.

FDA seizes 2,813 kg of dairy products in festive season drive

According to reports, as part of its festive season campaign, the FDA seized 2,813 kg of milk and dairy products worth Rs 7,38,230 across Maharashtra. The stock included khoya, mawa and paneer suspected to be adulterated. Seizures were made in Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik. Another Rs 4.66 lakh worth of suspected adulterated and substandard items, including namkeen, jaggery, supari and toddy, was seized.

In Thane and Mira Road, over 2,300 kg of substandard mawa and loose khoya worth more than Rs 5.85 lakh was seized. The dairy products were being brought from Gujarat in passenger buses without the temperature controls required for dairy transport.

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