LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage

Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage

Maharashtra FDA suspends Olympia Coffee House’s licence after finding a urinal in its food storage area, hygiene violations and meat residues.

Olympia Coffee House Licence Suspended Over Food Safety Violations (Image: X)
Olympia Coffee House Licence Suspended Over Food Safety Violations (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 08:08 IST

Mumbai’s iconic 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House in Colaba has had its food licence suspended after a Maharashtra FDA inspection found a urinal inside its food storage area, cockroaches, flies and meat and blood residues inside a refrigerator. The action came after a consumer complaint and was part of a wider crackdown on food safety violations across the state. The FDA also suspended the licence of the canteen at BMC-run Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central with immediate effect. The hospital is one of Mumbai’s largest public hospitals.

Olympia Coffee House faces FDA action over serious hygiene violations

Reportedly, the inspection at Olympia Coffee House uncovered several food safety violations, including unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities. Food was being handled directly on the floor, while inspectors also found unclean water being used. Raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was not properly segregated, the FDA said.

You Might Be Interested In

The regulator also flagged damaged wooden chopping boards and the absence of appropriate protective clothing among food handlers. Of the 35 food handlers at the establishment, 34 had not completed the mandatory food safety training. Mandatory water testing reports and essential sanitation records were also unavailable at the premises.

FDA crackdown expands to Blinkit and restaurants across Maharashtra

As per reports, the action against Olympia came as Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe has visibly stepped up inspections. Of 27 food establishments inspected across the state, licences of 14 have been suspended. The list includes a Blinkit store in Chembur, Vishwas Sweets and Snacks and A-1 General & Dry Fruits in Ghatkopar, and Milan Punjab in Worli.

The Blinkit facility was pulled up for failing to meet hygiene and sanitary safety standards. Sadguru Sweets in Malad (East) and P4B Technologies Service Private Limited in Kharghar, Raigad, were also among the establishments facing suspension.

Olympia had recently attracted international attention when Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon visited the iconic eatery in July for a “quick tea stop” before the Mumbai premiere of their film ‘Odyssey’. The trio had tea with bun maska and a few desserts.

FDA suspends four Pune restaurants and two Nagpur establishments

Reports say that four establishments in Pune and Western Maharashtra also lost their licences. These were Rangala Punjab, run by RP Hospitalities, in Pashan; Manisha Dosa Center in Karvenagar; Hotel New Nityanand and Ice Cream in Ambegaon; and Manas Family Restaurant in Wai, Satara. The FDA said Manas Family Restaurant had ignored earlier improvement notices.

In Nagpur, the suspended establishments were Superbaker, operating as EMRLD Coffee Shop, in Dharampeth, and Surahi Restaurant & Bar in Nandanvan.

FDA seizes 2,813 kg of dairy products in festive season drive 

According to reports, as part of its festive season campaign, the FDA seized 2,813 kg of milk and dairy products worth Rs 7,38,230 across Maharashtra. The stock included khoya, mawa and paneer suspected to be adulterated. Seizures were made in Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik. Another Rs 4.66 lakh worth of suspected adulterated and substandard items, including namkeen, jaggery, supari and toddy, was seized.

In Thane and Mira Road, over 2,300 kg of substandard mawa and loose khoya worth more than Rs 5.85 lakh was seized. The dairy products were being brought from Gujarat in passenger buses without the temperature controls required for dairy transport.

Also Read: Threatened With Weapon, Forced To Drink Alcohol: Maharashtra Woman Gang-Raped By Former BJP Kalyan West MLA, Dismissed Cop    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage
Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest newsMaharashtra FDAmaharashtra newsMumbai news

RELATED News

Man Goes To Meet Girlfriend, But Never Returned, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Being Set On Fire

‘Refused Physical Relationship With Male Friend’: College Student Dragged, Assaulted By 4 Classmates With Sticks, Kicks In Madhya Pradesh

Row Over Hindi: Supreme Court Rejects Tamil Nadu Govt’s Plea to Recall Navodaya School Order

‘Assalamalaikum’ Means Peace Be Upon You’: Social Media Backs IPS Officer Bushra Bano Amid Controversy Over Transfer

Khaki On Duty, Eyes On The Dance Floor: Kaushambi Video Of Men Watching Bar Dancers Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Shabana Azmi B’Day SPL: From A Shashi Kapoor Crush To 5 National Awards — The Untold Stories Behind Her Legendary Career

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India Thrash Afghanistan by 127 Runs to Complete 3-0 Series Sweep, Abhishek Sharma Hits Record Century

Abhishek Sharma Creates History With Century vs Afghanistan! Check List of T20I Records Broken by Indian Star in Delhi

India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy Picks Back-to-Back Three-Fors, Ready to Replace Hardik Pandya?

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?

Flying With Your Baby? IndiGo Hikes Infant Fee To Rs 3,000, Children Fee To Rs 5,999; Check What Else Has Changed

Niti Taylor Addresses Marriage Rumours, Opens Up About ‘Alliance’ Experience And Past Abusive Relationship: ‘Kisi ki nazar nahi lagni…’

‘Women Can’t Lift LPG Cylinders’: The Remark That Cost A Woman Her Job; Why Did Supreme Court Award Rs 12 Lakh?

Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed

IND vs AFG: Abhishek Sharma Recreates Erling Haaland’s Iconic Celebration After Record-Breaking 30-Ball Century | WATCH Video

Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage
Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage
Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage
Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage
Why Was Mumbai’s 108-Year-Old Olympia Coffee House Licence’s Suspended? Here’s What Maharashtra FDA Found In Its Food Storage

QUICK LINKS