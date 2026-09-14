Why Was Operation ‘Safed Sagar’ Veteran Attacked In Gurugram? What Happened At Magnum Global Park

Safed Sagar: Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired), a Kargil War veteran who was part of the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar team in 1999, has alleged that a parking attendant attacked him with an iron rod at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram, leaving him with serious head and elbow injuries. Gupta has also alleged that he was threatened with death, police failed to reach the spot despite his call, and the hospital later submitted a false medico-legal case (MLC) report.

Reportedly, Gupta had gone to Gonzo restaurant with his family for dinner on Thursday night. Around 8 pm, after dropping them off, he went to park his car. He said parking staff kept directing him between the valet area, basement and multilevel parking before eventually refusing to park the vehicle.

Safed Sagar veteran describes sudden attack

According to reports, the confrontation turned violent when he tried to reverse his car and a parking attendant allegedly struck the windshield in an attempt to break it. When Gupta got out and protested, the attendant allegedly picked up an iron rod and hit him twice.

As per NDTV, Gupta said that “When I came out of the car and protested, the attendant brought an iron rod and hit me twice, once on my hand and then on my head. I was drenched in blood.”

Gupta said the accused also threatened to kill him. He alleged that neither security guards nor other parking staff came to his help. He said he called the police helpline, but no police personnel arrived even after another half an hour. A chef eventually intervened, which Gupta said saved his life.

Safed Sagar veteran undergoes surgery

Reports say that Gupta suffered serious injuries to his head and elbow and was taken to Medanta Hospital in an ambulance. He underwent surgery in which plates were used to fuse his elbow bone. “The attack was sudden and unprovoked. I couldn’t even defend myself,” he said.

Gupta has also accused the hospital of submitting a false MLC report. He alleged that the report did not mention the bleeding from his head or his elbow injury. “I am not getting any support from the police,” he said.

Safed Sagar veteran seeks murder attempt case

In his complaint to the police, Gupta has sought strict action against the accused. He has demanded that an FIR be registered for attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt.

Operation Safed Sagar was the Indian Air Force’s high-altitude air operation during the 1999 Kargil War to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from occupied Indian positions in the Kargil sector. A Netflix series released in August also pays tribute to the daring Safed Sagar air operation.

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