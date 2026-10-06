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Home > Regionals News > Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender

Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender

A woman in Etah accused her husband of triple talaq, dowry harassment and abandoning her after allegedly demanding a car. Police booked five people.

Woman Alleges Triple Talaq, Dowry Harassment In Etah Case (Image: X)
Woman Alleges Triple Talaq, Dowry Harassment In Etah Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 09:09 IST

A 28-year-old woman from Etah has accused her husband of allegedly giving her triple talaq and abandoning her at a crossroads after her in-laws demanded a car in dowry. Mantasha Saifi alleged that her husband Sharik Saifi and his family first harassed her over the demand, then brought her from Aligarh to Etah on February 15 and left her at Ali Mohammad Chowk after allegedly saying, “Talaq, talaq, talaq” three times. Her family said they kept trying to resolve the dispute through panchayats, but Sharik allegedly remarried in the meantime.

Reports say that the case is from Kotwali Nagar area. After learning about the alleged second marriage, Mantasha approached police. She also accused Sharik of being in contact with a transgender person named Komal in Delhi and alleged that he followed Komal’s advice before distancing himself from her. Police have registered an FIR against five people, including Sharik.

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Aligarh marriage followed by alleged dowry harassment

Mantasha, the only daughter of Rewari Mohalla resident Subhan Saifi, married Sharik on December 3, 2025. Sharik, a resident of Aligarh, works as an AC repair technician in Delhi. Subhan, who works as a steel labourer, has four sons namely Mohammad Kaif, Mohammad Faiz, Mohammad Saif and Mohammad Jaif and said all of them help him with his work.

Reportedly, Subhan said he arranged the wedding on a large scale and gave ₹5 lakh in cash, along with an AC, fridge, gold and silver jewellery and other dowry items according to his means. However, he alleged that Mantasha’s in-laws began demanding a car soon after she reached her marital home.

Aligarh husband allegedly leaves woman at Etah crossroads

Reports say that according to the family, around two and a half months after the wedding, Sharik and his relatives allegedly put Mantasha in a vehicle and brought her to Etah. She was allegedly made to get out at Ali Mohammad Chowk, where Sharik allegedly told her, “Talaq, talaq, talaq” three times before leaving her.

Mantasha said her family repeatedly pleaded with Sharik’s family to take her back, but they refused. She also alleged that Sharik, who works in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, is in contact with Komal, a transgender person, and that he stopped speaking to her and refused to live with her.

Aligarh family accused of refusing settlement efforts

As per reports, Subhan alleged that his daughter’s in-laws continued demanding a car despite the dowry already given. He also claimed that when around 60 relatives went to invite the family, they were humiliated, with no breakfast or water provided and leftover food allegedly served late at night after the guests had left.

Several panchayat meetings were held to settle the dispute, but Subhan said the groom’s family did not relent. He accused Sharik, his sister, brother-in-law and parents-in-law of harassing Mantasha and said his complaint did not name anyone who was innocent.

Aligarh marriage dispute leaves family seeking justice

According to reports, Subhan said he spent all his savings on his only daughter’s wedding, took a bank loan and borrowed money from his brothers, which he is still repaying. He alleged that his daughter was given triple talaq, pushed out and left at a crossroads before Sharik arranged another marriage.

The family has demanded punishment for those responsible and justice for Mantasha. Police have registered the case against five accused, while the allegations, including the claims surrounding the alleged second marriage and contact with Komal, remain subject to investigation.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Jawra Man Consumes Posion After Wife Catches Him With Another Woman In Hotel, She Walked In Room While Husband Was Cheating    

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Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender
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Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender
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Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender
Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender
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