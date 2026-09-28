Wife Allegedly Kills Husband With Axe After Heated Quarrel Over Business Losses In Alwal

A domestic quarrel turned deadly in Hyderabad’s Machha Bollaram area, where a woman allegedly attacked her husband with an axe, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case and taken the woman into custody as the investigation gets underway.

Where The Incident Took Place?

The incident was reported from Peddi Pharma Reddy Colony in Machha Bollaram, which falls under the limits of Alwal police station. The deceased has been identified as Srinivas, who lived in the colony with his wife Ramadevi and their two children.

A Household Marked By Frequent Disputes

According to the police, the two had been having constant quarrels for a while due to some domestic problems that existed between them. Those who know the family say that they had been aware of the problem, although the exact cause for the dispute is not known yet.

Sunday Night Quarrel Becomes Murderous

During the Sunday night, they were having another heated quarrel. The quarrel soon turned ugly when the lady picked up an axe and beat her husband. The man was badly injured in the process, and he eventually succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

Police Reach The Spot

Acting on information about the incident, Alwal police rushed to the colony and began their investigation. Officers inspected the scene, and the body was taken into custody for further legal procedures. The woman was taken into custody soon after.

Evidence Being Gathered

Investigators are collecting evidence from the house and questioning family members and others connected with the incident. The aim is to establish the exact sequence of events on the night of the killing and to understand what led the argument to escalate so violently.

Motive Under Scrutiny

While the story carries an angle of business losses in its headline, police have so far spoken only about frequent family disputes. The precise motive behind the alleged killing is yet to be confirmed and will be determined as the probe moves forward.

Case Registered, Probe Continues

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation. Further details are expected once statements are recorded and the findings of the inquiry become clear. Two children of the couple now face the loss of their father and the uncertain circumstances surrounding their mother, making the incident a deeply distressing one for the family and the neighbourhood.

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