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Home > Regionals News > Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked

Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked

A man in Telangana has alleged that his wife and her suspected lover plotted to kill him by staging a road accident. WhatsApp and Instagram messages allegedly revealed the plan, prompting a police complaint and investigation.

Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Death With Lover. Image Credit: AI
Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Death With Lover. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 17:52 IST

A disturbing case of an alleged extramarital affair and conspiracy has surfaced in Dornakal mandal of Mahabubabad district, where a woman is accused of messaging her alleged lover on WhatsApp and Instagram, allegedly urging him to kill her husband by staging a road accident — and warning that she would take her own life if he refused.

The complainant, Gade Rajeshwar Rao, a resident of Chilakodu village in Dornakal mandal, married Bhavani in 2016, and the couple has two children together. Rajeshwar Rao is employed at a private hospital in Khammam.

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Suspicion Turns To Confrontation

According to the complaint, Rajeshwar Rao had long suspected that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship with Saidulu, a courier delivery agent. His suspicions reportedly turned to certainty on the afternoon of July 27, when he returned home for lunch and allegedly found his wife with another man.

Following this, Rajeshwar Rao is said to have confronted Bhavani over the alleged affair. He later claimed that his life had come under threat as a result of the confrontation.

Chase Incident Witnessed By Village Elders

Tensions escalated further the next day. On July 28, while Rajeshwar Rao was travelling to a neighbouring village to fetch his elder brother, Saidulu allegedly chased after him — an incident that reportedly unfolded in full view of village elders from Chilakodu, lending weight to the complaint.

The WhatsApp and Instagram Messages

The most damning evidence, according to Rajeshwar Rao, emerged when he accessed chat exchanges between his wife and Saidulu. The messages allegedly show Bhavani asking Saidulu to eliminate her husband by engineering a road accident, and cautioning that she would end her life should he fail to comply.

Conspiracy Concerns Raised

The revelations have triggered serious concern over what appears to be a premeditated conspiracy against Rajeshwar Rao’s life, allegedly hatched by his wife and her purported lover.

Police Investigation Awaited

Police in the area are learnt to have received the complaint, though further details on the formal investigation, any arrests, and the legal course of action are still awaited. Officials have not yet issued an official statement confirming the sequence of events described in the complaint.

“News of the alleged plot has travelled fast through Chilakodu village, not least because part of it is said to have unfolded right in front of the village elders. What happens next rests largely with the police, whether their probe backs up Rajeshwar Rao’s version of events or turns up a different picture altogether.”

Also Read: Driving Through Flooded Roads? Here’s the Right Speed and 10 Precautions to Protect Your Car

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Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked
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Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked

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Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked

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Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked
Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked
Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked
Wife Allegedly Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, WhatsApp Messages Leave Him Shocked

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