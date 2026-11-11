LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

A 40-year-old driver was allegedly murdered by his wife Seema and her lover Akash in Etah. A chilling viral audio clip captures the alleged confession.

Etah Murder: Wife, Lover Accused; Viral Audio Reveals Plot (Image: X)
Etah Murder: Wife, Lover Accused; Viral Audio Reveals Plot (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 11:17 IST

A 40-year-old driver was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover over their relationship, with his throat slit before his body was dumped in a roadside drain in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. The victim, Ramsevak, had been missing since Diwali after arriving in his native Bhadwas village with his children on November 8. His body was recovered from a drain along the highway between Bhadua and Bhadwas on Tuesday. The case has taken a disturbing turn after an audio recording, purportedly of a conversation between his wife Seema and her lover Akash, surfaced on social media, with the man allegedly claiming, “I have sent Ramsevak to God.”

How the Uttar Pradesh murder case unfolded

Reports say that Ramsevak’s brother, Bhup Singh, said he worked as a driver in Delhi and lived in Model Town. He met Seema, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, in 2008. At the time, Seema’s husband, Sanoj Chaudhary, worked with Ramsevak. The two later developed a relationship and married in a court in Hathras in 2009.

You Might Be Interested In

Seema had three children from her first marriage, who stayed with her after the divorce. She and Ramsevak later had two children together. However, Ramsevak’s cousin Akash moved to Delhi from the village to sell fruit, and he eventually developed a relationship with Seema.

After learning about the relationship, Ramsevak left Seema to live with Akash and moved in with his mother-in-law in a slum near Hanuman Temple in Bhamashah Market, Model Town, Delhi.

Diwali visit ends in disappearance in Uttar Pradesh village

On the morning of November 8, Ramsevak reached Bhadwas with his children to celebrate Diwali. Seema and Akash were also present in the village. Around 7 pm, Ramsevak suddenly went missing. His family searched for him but could not find him.

The following day, Bhup Singh lodged a missing person report at Pilua police station, according to reports. On Tuesday, police received information about a body in a drain along the highway between Bhadua and Bhadwas. It was identified as Ramsevak. His throat had been slit, his face bore severe injuries and a blood-stained stone was found near the drain.

Viral audio in Uttar Pradesh case carries chilling alleged confession

The investigation has drawn further attention after an audio recording of a conversation between Seema and Akash began circulating on social media. In it, the man allegedly says, “I have sent Ramsevak to God, and you should leave at four in the morning with the child.”

According to reports, he also reportedly tells her not to reveal the murder to anyone and to say that Ramsevak had gone away drunk. “I won’t mention your name, but don’t mention mine,” he says. In another part, he allegedly asks, “If you’re going to trap me, tell me now. Will you trap me first or later?” When Seema asks where Ramsevak has gone, he replies, “I sent him to God. You want me, and I want you.”

The recording also contains the following alleged statement: “Babu… whatever I’ve done, I’ve done it for your sake. You said you’d remove Ramsevak, the thorn between us, so I did. If Ramsevak had gone to Delhi, he would have acted again. Whatever had to happen has happened. Take the child and meet me on the village road.”

Uttar Pradesh police take wife into custody, search for lover

Based on Bhup Singh’s complaint, police have registered a murder FIR against Seema and Akash. Seema has been taken into custody and is being questioned, while police teams are conducting raids to trace Akash.

Reportedly, ASP Etah Shwetaabh Pandey said Ramsevak’s body was recovered from the highway-side drain on Tuesday. He added that the murder case had been registered against the wife and her lover based on the brother’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the murder has left Ramsevak’s two children facing an uncertain future. His 12-year-old daughter Shikha and eight-year-old son Aditya have lost their father, who was their sole caretaker. With their mother in police custody, their uncle, who lives in the village, has taken on the responsibility of looking after them.

Also Read: Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’
Tags: latest newsTop Newstrending newsUttar pradesh newsviral news

RELATED News

Stopped From Drinking Alcohol, Youth Dies After Jumping from Water Tank Near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Girl Puts Anar Bam In Another Girl’s Mouth, She Holds It Between Her Teeth As It Burns; Netizens Question Desperation For Going Viral

70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathroom After Two Days In Gorakhpur, Postmortem Reveals Shocking Head Injury

Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Small team, big backlog: How Indian developer teams can hand bugs, tests and migrations to AI

‘Not Going To Answer That’: Usman Khawaja Dodges Pat Cummins Question, Scales Back Media Interviews | WATCH VIDEO

Mold-Tek Technologies Q2 FY27 Profit Soars 197% to Record Rs 9.62 Crore; Revenue Jumps 51% to Rs 60.81 Crore

Standard Engineering Technology Q2 FY27 Net Profit Rises 38% to Rs 28.2 Crore; Revenue Surges 62% to Rs 296.6 Crore

Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide, Here’s How Each Language Performed

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Moves To Mumbai Indians In Blockbuster Trade

‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

‘First Two Months Were Very Difficult’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From Team India

Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’
Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’
Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’
Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’
Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

QUICK LINKS