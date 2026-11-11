Wife And Lover Kill Second Husband In UP; Throat-Slit Body Found In Drain – Viral Audio Exposes Murder, Says ‘I Have Sent Ramsevak To God’

A 40-year-old driver was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover over their relationship, with his throat slit before his body was dumped in a roadside drain in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. The victim, Ramsevak, had been missing since Diwali after arriving in his native Bhadwas village with his children on November 8. His body was recovered from a drain along the highway between Bhadua and Bhadwas on Tuesday. The case has taken a disturbing turn after an audio recording, purportedly of a conversation between his wife Seema and her lover Akash, surfaced on social media, with the man allegedly claiming, “I have sent Ramsevak to God.”

How the Uttar Pradesh murder case unfolded

Reports say that Ramsevak’s brother, Bhup Singh, said he worked as a driver in Delhi and lived in Model Town. He met Seema, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, in 2008. At the time, Seema’s husband, Sanoj Chaudhary, worked with Ramsevak. The two later developed a relationship and married in a court in Hathras in 2009.

Seema had three children from her first marriage, who stayed with her after the divorce. She and Ramsevak later had two children together. However, Ramsevak’s cousin Akash moved to Delhi from the village to sell fruit, and he eventually developed a relationship with Seema.

After learning about the relationship, Ramsevak left Seema to live with Akash and moved in with his mother-in-law in a slum near Hanuman Temple in Bhamashah Market, Model Town, Delhi.

Diwali visit ends in disappearance in Uttar Pradesh village

On the morning of November 8, Ramsevak reached Bhadwas with his children to celebrate Diwali. Seema and Akash were also present in the village. Around 7 pm, Ramsevak suddenly went missing. His family searched for him but could not find him.

The following day, Bhup Singh lodged a missing person report at Pilua police station, according to reports. On Tuesday, police received information about a body in a drain along the highway between Bhadua and Bhadwas. It was identified as Ramsevak. His throat had been slit, his face bore severe injuries and a blood-stained stone was found near the drain.

Viral audio in Uttar Pradesh case carries chilling alleged confession

The investigation has drawn further attention after an audio recording of a conversation between Seema and Akash began circulating on social media. In it, the man allegedly says, “I have sent Ramsevak to God, and you should leave at four in the morning with the child.”

According to reports, he also reportedly tells her not to reveal the murder to anyone and to say that Ramsevak had gone away drunk. “I won’t mention your name, but don’t mention mine,” he says. In another part, he allegedly asks, “If you’re going to trap me, tell me now. Will you trap me first or later?” When Seema asks where Ramsevak has gone, he replies, “I sent him to God. You want me, and I want you.”

The recording also contains the following alleged statement: “Babu… whatever I’ve done, I’ve done it for your sake. You said you’d remove Ramsevak, the thorn between us, so I did. If Ramsevak had gone to Delhi, he would have acted again. Whatever had to happen has happened. Take the child and meet me on the village road.”

Uttar Pradesh police take wife into custody, search for lover

Based on Bhup Singh’s complaint, police have registered a murder FIR against Seema and Akash. Seema has been taken into custody and is being questioned, while police teams are conducting raids to trace Akash.

Reportedly, ASP Etah Shwetaabh Pandey said Ramsevak’s body was recovered from the highway-side drain on Tuesday. He added that the murder case had been registered against the wife and her lover based on the brother’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the murder has left Ramsevak’s two children facing an uncertain future. His 12-year-old daughter Shikha and eight-year-old son Aditya have lost their father, who was their sole caretaker. With their mother in police custody, their uncle, who lives in the village, has taken on the responsibility of looking after them.

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