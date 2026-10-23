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Home > Regionals News > Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq

Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq

A woman in Muzaffarnagar accused her husband Asif of impotency and triple talaq just 10 months after marriage, alleging no physical relationship in eight months. Police are investigating.

Muzaffarnagar Woman Alleges Impotency, Triple Talaq After Marriage (Image: X)
Muzaffarnagar Woman Alleges Impotency, Triple Talaq After Marriage (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-23 10:28 IST

A woman in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has approached the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office with a complaint against her husband, Asif, just 10 months after their marriage. She has alleged that the couple did not have a physical relationship even once during the eight months preceding her complaint and called her husband “impotent”. The woman has also accused him of giving her triple talaq. Police have accepted her complaint and are investigating the allegations.

What the woman alleged in Muzaffarnagar

Reports say that according to the complaint, the woman said there had not been a single instance of a husband-wife physical relationship during the eight months of their married life. She raised the issue with the police after the marriage had lasted just 10 months.

The woman also accused Asif of pronouncing triple talaq against her. The allegations are yet to be established, and police are investigating the matter.

Muzaffarnagar police investigate triple talaq allegation

As per reports, the complaint has made its way to the SSP Office in Muzaffarnagar, and the police are investigating the complaints of the woman. Any further steps will depend on the results of this investigation.

According to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the practice of instant and irrevocable triple talaq in India is prohibited and can lead to legal consequences. A husband, in this case, can be imprisoned for up to three years.

Legal action in Muzaffarnagar case requires further investigation

According to reports the police will need to investigate the situation related to triple talaq and confirm all other complaints raised by the woman. The issue also touches upon the state of their marriage; however, the charges against Asif cannot be taken into account as facts without the presence of evidence.

Further information regarding Muzaffarnagar police investigation is not available in the provided information.

Also Read: Cow Was Bitten By Rabid Dog; More Than 400 People Drank Its Milk During Durga Puja In Uttar Pradesh – What Happened After?     

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Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq
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Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq

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Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq

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Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq
Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq
Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq
Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq
Wife Calls Husband ‘Impotent’ For No Physical Relationship After 10 Months Of Marriage; Files Complaint Against Him For Triple Talaq

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