A single line on a mobile screen can undo months of denial. On Friday afternoon, a woman in Jabalpur read a chat on her husband’s phone that spoke of meeting at a hotel. By the time the day ended, a quiet corridor in the city had turned into the scene of a public showdown.

Tailing the Husband

The woman’s husband, Arun Yadav, left home saying he had work to do. His wife, who had suspected him for a long time, decided not to believe it this time. She followed him through the city and reached Hotel Balancing Rock near Sharda Chowk in the Gadha police station area.

Behind the Door of Room 103

According to the account that emerged, the wife went to room number 103 and kept knocking until the door opened. She walked in and, as per her claim, found her husband and another woman in a compromising condition. What followed was chaos. She allegedly slapped both of them repeatedly as hotel staff and guests looked on in shock.





The Wife’s Allegations

The wife has alleged that her husband and the woman, identified as Jyoti Kori, had been in an affair for about a year. She says she had questioned Arun several times, and he brushed off her doubts each time. She has also accused Jyoti Kori of blackmailing her husband. These claims are the wife’s own and have not been independently verified. Neither Arun Yadav nor Jyoti Kori has publicly responded so far.

Wife Catches Husband Red Handed With Another Woman in Jabalpur Hotel Room, Creates Scene, What Happened Next? pic.twitter.com/AXt1eHLpyZ — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) October 3, 2026

Police Calm the Storm

As the noise grew, the police were informed and a team reached the hotel. Officers stepped between the three people and brought the situation under control. No serious injury has been reported. Police have said that if the woman submits a written complaint, action will be taken as per the rules.

What Happens Next

The biggest question is whether the wife will take this beyond the hotel walls. Will she file a complaint, and against whom? Will police look into her blackmail allegation if a formal application comes in? And will the husband and the other woman tell their side of the story?

For now, no case appears to have been registered. What began as a private suspicion has become a public dispute, and its next chapter depends on a piece of paper that may or may not reach the police station.

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