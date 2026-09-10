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Home > Regionals News > Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo

Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo

A married woman from Lucknow’s Malihabad left home with her boyfriend, prompting a missing complaint. Police later traced the couple to Hardoi, where her husband unexpectedly accepted her decision.

Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband. Image Credit: X
Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband. Image Credit: X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 19:25 IST

A case from Malihabad in Lucknow has left people talking after a married woman left home with her boyfriend, and her husband responded in a way nobody expected.

Woman Goes Missing From Home

It is reported that the wife of a PRD jawan has gone out of her home without telling her family and gone off with her boyfriend. Despite searching for her, she could not be located by the family, who subsequently approached the police station and registered a missing person complaint against her.

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Police Track Down The Couple In Hardoi

In the course of investigating, the police found the girl in Hardoi, where the girl along with her boyfriend was residing. Then the duo was taken to the police station, where members of the couple’s family tried to persuade the girl to reconsider her decision. But the girl clearly stated that she wanted to be with her boyfriend.

Friendship Leading To Romance

It is mentioned that both the girl and her boyfriend live in the jurisdiction of Mall police station. As per the details available, the two were once classmates in school, during which time their friendship grew into a romance. About a year ago, the girl married the PRD jawan, although she continued to maintain a connection with her boyfriend post-marriage.

Husband’s Unexpected Response

Rather than stopping his wife from leaving, the husband chose to respect her decision and did not try to hold her back. Following mutual consent and after completing the necessary legal process, the woman and her boyfriend were married at a local temple, after which she left with him.

A Case That Surprised Everyone

The husband’s decision to step aside and let his wife go, rather than contest her choice, has become the most talked about part of this case. What began as a missing person complaint eventually turned into a story about a marriage ending on mutual terms, with the family and police witnessing an outcome that few had anticipated when the search first began.

Also Read: Mother Of 3 Caught In Room With Lover In Kanpur; Couple Held Captive By In-Laws For 30 Hours

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Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo

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Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo

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Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo
Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo
Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo
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