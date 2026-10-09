Wife Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts In Meerut During Fight; ‘You Won’t Belong To Anyone’, She Says Before Attacking Him With Knife Over Suspected Affair

A woman in Meerut allegedly attacked her husband with a knife, seriously injuring his private parts, after repeatedly suspecting him of having an affair with another woman. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Zaid Garden, under the Lisadi Gate police station area. The injured man, Nadeem, suffered heavy bleeding and collapsed at the scene. Police took him to hospital for treatment, while his wife, identified as Shabana in the police account, was taken into custody after family members stopped her from fleeing.

Meerut knife attack follows repeated arguments over suspected affair

Reports say that according to Police Inspector Sangram Singh, Shabana, a resident of Zaid Garden, had long suspected Nadeem of being involved with another woman. The couple had reportedly argued repeatedly over the issue.

The dispute flared up again on Thursday morning and escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, the woman allegedly picked up a knife and attacked her husband. The blade struck his private parts, leaving him seriously injured and bleeding profusely.

Meerut police rush injured man to hospital as wife tries to flee

The attack caused panic at the scene. After family members alerted the police, officers reached the house and arranged for Nadeem to be taken to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Reportedly, after the alleged attack, Shabana reportedly tried to flee the house, but family members caught her and handed her over to the police. She has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Meerut police await medical report and complaint for further action

As per reports, police said further action would depend on the injured man’s medical report and the complaint filed in the case. The extent of his injuries and the full circumstances of the attack will be assessed as the investigation proceeds.

A separate account of the incident alleged that the woman acted out of anger over her husband’s suspected relationships and used the words, “You won’t belong to anyone,” before attacking him. However, this statement has not been independently confirmed by the police account provided.

Also Read: Caught on Cam: Patient Was Inside Ambulance as Oxygen Cylinder leaked, Triggers Powerful Blast, Roof Blown 40 Feet Away, 1 dead, 2 Injured in Odisha