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Home > Regionals News > Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself

Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself

After his wife died due to lack of road connectivity, Tulsiram Gedam and his fellow villagers in Maharashtra, took it upon themselves to build a 1.5 km road.

The heartbreaking catalyst behind the initiative occurred in June, when Sangeeta Gedam tragically passed away following childbirth. (Source: Social Media)
The heartbreaking catalyst behind the initiative occurred in June, when Sangeeta Gedam tragically passed away following childbirth. (Source: Social Media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 16:00 IST

Who says sacred promises are only made and fulfilled in movies?

In Maharashtra’s Ghodankappi village, situated near the Telangana border, residents joined hands with Tulsiram Gedam, husband of the late Sangeeta Gedam, to construct a 1.5 km road through voluntary labor, refusing to wait any longer for official administrative assistance.

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A Tragic Loss and Lack of Basic Infrastructure

The heartbreaking catalyst behind the initiative occurred in June, when Sangeeta Gedam tragically passed away following childbirth. An ambulance was unable to reach the remote, hilly hamlet because the unpaved path was completely unsuited for vehicular travel, delaying critical medical attention. Ghodankappi is home to around 20 households nestled in a hilly terrain. While the village possesses an Anganwadi center and internal concrete pathways, it lacks a motorable link connecting it to the main road. During the heavy monsoon season, even two-wheelers cannot traverse the muddy stretch, leaving the village completely isolated during emergencies.

Taking Action on World Tribal Day

Devastated by his loss, Tulsiram decided that waiting for the local administration would yield no results and put more lives at risk. Mobilizing his fellow villagers, he organized voluntary labor (Shramdaan) to clear and build the route. On World Tribal Day, scores of villagers gathered at Ghodankappi to begin repairing and widening the 1.5 km stretch. “Losing my wife was devastating, and I realized that waiting endlessly for official action would only lead to more tragedy,” said Tulsiram. “Our village has repeatedly petitioned the administration for years, but nothing was ever done.”

Drawn Comparisons to the ‘Mountain Man’

Tulsiram’s determination has sparked widespread comparisons to Dashrath Manjhi—the famed “Mountain Man of Bihar” who carved a path through a mountain using a hammer and chisel after losing his wife to a lack of medical care. Like Manjhi, Tulsiram turned personal grief into a mission for public good, though he was joined by a supportive community of fellow villagers. The villagers emphasized that their demand was basic: a reliable road so that children, the elderly, and medical patients can reach nearby towns safely. This community-led effort has once again thrust administrative negligence into the spotlight, raising urgent questions about basic infrastructure and accessibility in remote tribal settlements.

Also Read: UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

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Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself
Tags: Ghodankappi village road constructionIndia rural infrastructure issuesReal life Dashrath ManjhiTulsiram Gedam MaharashtraVillagers build road themselves

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Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself

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Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself

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Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself
Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself
Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself
Wife Dies Due To Lack of Road, Maharashtra Man Follows In Footsteps Of ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi, Builds One Himself

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