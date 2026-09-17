Wife Dragged 10 Feet By Bike In Front Of Husband, Dies; Accused Caught After 96 Hours

A late night road accident in Shelaj, Ahmedabad, that claimed the life of a woman in front of her husband has ended with police tracking down the accused nearly 400 kilometres away in Rajasthan within four days.

The Accident

On the night of September 12, choreographer Hardik Darji and his wife Nishi were returning home after Garba class with Ganeshotsav supplies when a speeding Pulsar motorcycle hit Nishi’s scooter while she was turning onto Sheelaj Canal Road. She was dragged for around 10 feet and later died during treatment. The accused reportedly abandoned his bike at the spot and fled.

The Accused’s Escape Route

The suspect was named as Sunil Parmar, who used to work as domestic help in Thaltej locality. According to the Bopal police station, Sunil got injured seriously on his head and back during the accident and was taken to the Sola Civil Hospital in an ambulance. When he regained his senses and got scared about arrest, he is said to have escaped from the hospital and reached the house of his friend and then left for his hometown Dungarpur in Rajasthan by taking a bus.

How CCTV Helped To Solve The Mystery?

Through CCTV footage taken at the scene of accident and around it, and also tracing of details related to the abandoned motorcycle, which was seen to be registered in Rajasthan, along with statements from Sunil’s employer, police managed to trace out Sunil’s hometown and thus reached him in Dungarpur.

Husband’s Appeal Online

With the accused untraced for two days, Hardik posted an emotional video on Instagram appealing for the arrest of the person responsible for his wife’s death. The renewed public attention is reported to have added pressure on the investigation, which soon after led police to Dungarpur.

Arrest And Aftermath

Upon confrontation, Sunil reportedly confessed to the accident but was unaware that Nishi had died from her injuries. When informed of her death, he broke down, according to police. He was brought back to Ahmedabad, given first aid for his own injuries, and further legal proceedings in the case are now underway.

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