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Home > Regionals News > Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

A Meerut beautician allegedly killed her mason husband with her lover and staged his death as a heart attack; police seek body exhumation.

Beautician Wife Kills Husband With Lover, Stages Heart Attack in Meerut (Image: X)
Beautician Wife Kills Husband With Lover, Stages Heart Attack in Meerut (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:09 IST

A 27-year-old beautician in Meerut allegedly killed her mason husband with the help of her lover and then tried to pass off the death as a heart attack. Ilma allegedly held the legs of her husband, Talib, while her lover Aman and another man strangled him with a scarf. A video of Ilma has now surfaced in which she admits that Talib had beaten her on September 28, after which she called Aman.

Reportedly, the alleged murder took place at their rented home in Zakir Nagar Colony under the Lohia Nagar police station area. Talib, 30, originally belonged to Muzaffarnagar and had been living in Meerut with Ilma. The couple had married four years ago and had a three-year-old daughter.

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According to the family, Ilma worked at Signature Style Beauty Studio. On September 28, Talib returned home from work. Around 7 pm, Ilma called his family using his mobile phone and said he had suffered a “heart attack”. She allegedly told his cousin Akram, who lives in Fatehullahpur, that Talib had suddenly fallen ill after returning from work, collapsed on the bed and died shortly afterwards.

Reports say that the family took Talib’s body to his ancestral village in Muzaffarnagar that same night. Ilma accompanied them, and Talib was buried on September 29. She returned to Meerut from her in-laws’ home the following day.

Meerut family finds hidden phone, chats expose alleged affair

Suspicion grew when Talib’s brother-in-law asked Ilma for his mobile phone on Monday. She refused, saying she did not know where it was. During a search of the house, the family found the phone hidden under a pile of clothes. Chats between Ilma and Aman allegedly deepened their suspicions.

As per reports, after being questioned, Ilma allegedly confessed to the killing. She said Talib used to beat her and that she was upset with him. She allegedly called Aman after the September 28 assault, and Aman arrived with another companion. Ilma allegedly held Talib’s legs while the two men strangled him with a scarf.

Meerut affair angle emerges as family seeks body exhumation

Relatives also claimed they had previously seen Ilma in compromising positions with Aman, described as the owner of Signature Style Beauty Studio on Fatehullahpur Road, also known as 60 Feet, at parks and other places. They said Talib had been informed about the relationship and suggested that his presence may have become an obstacle to the affair.

Reportedly, the family recorded Ilma’s statement and approached police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, while Ilma remains under police surveillance.

Meerut police seek permission to exhume body for post-mortem

Police have sent a letter to the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate seeking permission to exhume Talib’s body from the grave. The body is likely to be taken out and sent for post-mortem, with further action expected after the report.

Meanwhile, another disturbing video from the Meerut area has surfaced on social media. It shows a woman lying on the bonnet of a moving car while the driver speeds away with her on top, as she reportedly pleads for help. The video is linked to a dispute between a husband and wife in the Lohia Nagar police station area.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: High Speed Bolero Kills Woman, Injures Man Driving Scooty, Viral Clip Shows Car Smashing both In air After Coming In From Behind    

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Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

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Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

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Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

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Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?
Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?
Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?
Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?
Wife Held Husband’s Legs, Friend Held His Hands, Lover Took Fatal Step: Meerut Murder Mystery Deepens – Why Will Police Exhume the Grave?

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