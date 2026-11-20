A suspected love triangle and an alleged Rs 13 lakh contract killing plot have emerged as police investigate the murder of 35-year-old Varsha Turkar, a Pune Airport employee whose body was found in a forest in Maharashtra’s Gondia district. Police allege that Mona Agrawal, the wife of Turkar’s lover, arranged the killing with the help of a neighbour and hired shooters to execute the plan. Four people, including Mona, have been arrested, while two other suspects remain absconding.

Maharashtra murder plot allegedly planned by lover’s wife

Reports say that, according to Gondia Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre, investigators suspect that Turkar’s relationship with Nitesh Agrawal triggered Mona to plan her murder. She allegedly approached her neighbour, Kunal Shyamlal Kumbhalkar, who helped her contact Shah Rukh Khan Firoz Khan Pathan. The accused allegedly agreed to execute the killing for Rs 13 lakh.

Police also allege that Mona provided the shooters with the ID and password for the car’s GPS application, helping them access its location details.

Maharashtra police trace murder suspects through CCTV footage

As per reports, Turkar, who worked for a private airline company at Pune airport, was allegedly attacked between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on November 14 in the Bondrani forest area under Dawaniwada police station limits in Tiroda taluka. Her body was found near the Wainganga river with multiple injuries indicating a violent assault.

Six special police teams were formed to investigate the Maharashtra murder. Investigators examined footage from around 250 to 300 CCTV cameras along routes connecting Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni and Gondia, including areas in neighbouring Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra murder investigation leads to four arrests

Reportedly, Police analysed the footage for more than four consecutive days. A camera recording that captured a clear image of one suspected attacker helped investigators identify and detain Imran Karim Sheikh.

During questioning, Sheikh allegedly revealed Shah Rukh Pathan’s involvement in arranging the killing. Police subsequently arrested Pathan, Kumbhalkar and Mona Agrawal along with Sheikh.

Gondia SP Gorakh Bhamre confirmed the arrests while briefing the media about the investigation. Two other suspects are still being traced as the Maharashtra Police continue their investigation into the alleged contract killing.

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