A domestic argument at a well-digging site in Bhopal ended in murder after a woman allegedly struck her husband on the head with a drill rod, causing him to fall into a well and die. Police have arrested the wife, her brother-in-law and nephew in connection with the killing of 35-year-old Ramesh Banjara. Investigators said the two men later removed his body from the well and dumped it in a forest near Lal Talab in Bagonia village, under Parwalia Road police station limits, in an attempt to hide the crime. The role of the farm owner, who allegedly knew about the incident but did not inform police, is also being investigated.

Bhopal police trace murder to argument at well-digging site

As per reports, the case came to light on Monday when police found a man’s body in the forest near Lal Talab in Bagonia village. The deceased was identified as Ramesh Banjara, a resident of Chandpur village in Raisen district. His head bore injury marks consistent with a heavy blow, raising suspicion of murder.

According to investigators, Ramesh worked as a well digger alongside his wife Meena Bai, brother-in-law Laxman and nephew Jagdish. They were digging a well on Bharat Singh’s farm in Chanderi village, which falls under Gunga police station limits. After finishing work on Sunday evening, an argument broke out between Ramesh and Meena Bai. During the dispute, Ramesh allegedly assaulted his wife.

Bhopal murder accused allegedly used drill rod to kill husband

Angered by the assault, Meena Bai allegedly picked up a nearby drill rod and hit Ramesh on the head. The impact caused him to fall into the well, where he died. People present at the site later pulled him out, but he was already dead.

Instead of informing the police, Laxman and Jagdish allegedly decided to dispose of the body. They transported it to the forest near Lal Talab in Bagonia village, within the Parwalia Road police station area, and dumped it there to conceal the murder.

Bhopal police investigate farm owner’s alleged role in cover-up

The inquiry further showed that Bharat Singh, who was the owner of the farm on which the well was being dug, was aware of the incident but did not report it to the police. After the inquiry and the evidence proving murder and destruction of evidence, the police filed a case against Meena Bai, Laxman, Jagdish and Bharat Singh under the concerned sections of law for murder and destruction of evidence.

Meena Bai, Laxman and Jagdish have been apprehended by the police. The police are investigating further to find out what was Bharat Singh’s involvement in the crime.

Also Read: Woman Sees Neighbour Posting Heavy Jewellery On WhatsApp Status; Plots Theft With Lover, Steals Ornaments And Cash Worth Rs 50 lakh – How Were They Caught?