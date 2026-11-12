Wife Installs Hidden CCTV Camera Behind TV, Discovers Husband Abusing 10-Year-Old Daughter – What Happned Next?

A 45-year-old man has been apprehended in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in connection with allegations that he had raped his 10-year-old daughter on multiple occasions through the use of a secret surveillance video camera that had been placed in their home by the child’s mother. The accused, who works as an operator of JCB, has been arrested following the discovery of shocking footage that had been recorded at their house located in the Panchpavli locality.

As per reports, The victim is a fourth-grade student. Her mother, a 32-year-old woman, reportedly became suspicious after noticing an infection and unusual marks on the child’s body. She also suspected her husband’s behaviour and discussed her concerns with friends before deciding to install a CCTV camera inside the house.

Nagpur mother installs hidden camera behind television

The woman reportedly placed the camera behind the television to monitor activities inside the house. The device had been recording household activities for around a year, and its live feed was accessible on her friend’s mobile phone.

The friend monitored the footage and allegedly saved recordings showing the father sexually abusing his daughter. The mother later watched the videos and was shocked by what they revealed.

Nagpur CCTV footage exposes alleged repeated abuse

After watching the tapes, the mother had an argument with her daughter. The 10-year-old girl confessed that her father had raped her without her consent many times before.

The child also reportedly told her mother that her father had threatened to kill her if she revealed the abuse to anyone. The threat had forced her to remain silent about what was happening. Following the disclosure, the mother immediately approached the police and filed a complaint, as per reports.

Nagpur police investigate footage and other evidence

Reports say that according to police, the alleged abuse began on August 26, with the last reported incident taking place on November 9. The accused was arrested shortly after the case was registered. While the account says he was arrested on Monday, police also said he was taken into custody on Tuesday and remanded to three days of police custody.

Investigators are examining the CCTV recordings and other evidence to establish the full details of the alleged offences. The footage is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.

Also Read: Watch Video: Fortuner Driver Killed With Axe Left In His Skull; Bolero Rams Into It, Attackers Get Out And Chase Him – What Led To The Murder?