Wife Kills Husband After He Finds Her Private Photos On Neighbour’s Phone; She Lures Him To Forest For Drinks, Stabs Him To Death With Lover’s Help

A 32-year-old daily wage worker, Madan Mukhiya, was allegedly lured into a forested area of Dehradun and stabbed to death by his wife Devi and her 23-year-old neighbour Lallan Sharma, police said. The two allegedly plotted the murder after Madan discovered their affair and found private photos and videos of Devi on Lallan’s mobile phone. Both accused, who also work as daily wage labourers, have been arrested and sent to jail by a local court.

The case came to light after Madan’s blood-stained body was found in a wooded patch in the Premnagar area on Saturday. He had suffered multiple knife wounds and died at the spot.

Dehradun affair dispute turns deadly after husband finds private videos

Reportedly, police said the trouble began two days before the murder when Madan came across the private photos and videos of his wife on Lallan’s phone. After discovering the alleged affair, he reportedly threatened to kill both of them and said he would reveal their relationship to others.

Fearing exposure, Devi and Lallan allegedly decided to eliminate Madan. On Friday evening, Devi reportedly persuaded her husband to accompany her to a secluded forest spot on the pretext of drinking alcohol together. Lallan was already waiting there.

Dehradun police trace accused through CCTV footage

As pe reports, once Madan reached the spot, the two allegedly attacked him with a knife. He was left dead among the trees. After locals found the body, police registered a case under Section 103(1) and began examining CCTV footage from areas around the crime scene.

The footage gave investigators clues about the suspects and helped them track Lallan. Police caught him near a local temple in Dehradun on Saturday night.

Dehradun murder probe leads police from Lallan to wife Devi

Reports say that during questioning, Lallan allegedly admitted his role in the killing. His statement then led police to Devi, who was also arrested. Investigators say the two planned the attack after Madan threatened to expose their relationship.

Both accused were produced before a local court in Dehradun. The court ordered them to be sent to jail while police continue their investigation into the murder.

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