Wife Kills YouTuber Husband With Grinding Stone, 17-Year-Old Daughter At Home As Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal

A 45-year-old YouTube news channel reporter, Vaidya Mohan, was allegedly killed at his residence in Mancherial city of Telangana early Tuesday morning. Police have detained his 40-year-old wife, Jamuna, in connection with the case. Reportedly, Mohan’s 17-year-old daughter, Sindhu, was also reportedly at home when the incident took place. Police said a preliminary probe points to a domestic dispute behind the alleged attack, though the exact motive and sequence of events have not yet been established.

Telangana police probe domestic dispute after fatal attack at home

Reports say that according to preliminary information, Mohan was allegedly attacked with a rokali banda, a traditional grinding stone, during a domestic dispute. He suffered serious injuries and died in the attack. Police teams reached the residence and began collecting evidence as investigators worked to establish what happened inside the Telangana home.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha confirmed that police had received information about the murder and detained a suspect. “We have received information about the murder. The incident is likely to have taken place early in the morning. We have detained the suspect, and further investigation is underway,” Jha said.

Telangana investigators question family members over alleged murder

As per reports, Jha said the initial findings indicated that a domestic dispute may have led to the deadly attack. “Prima facie, it appears to be a domestic dispute that turned into a horrific murder,” he said. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and questioning family members and others who may have information about the incident.

Mohan and Jamuna had reportedly been married for around 20 years. The detention of his wife in the Telangana case remains part of the ongoing investigation, and the allegations against her have not been legally established.

Telangana reporter’s death shocks local media community

Mohan was reportedly working as a reporter for a YouTube news channel, and his death has sent shockwaves through the locality and the local media community. Police said further details about the Telangana incident will emerge as the investigation progresses. The exact motive and events leading to Mohan’s death are yet to be officially established.

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