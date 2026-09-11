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Home > Regionals News > Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth

Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth

A Bulandshahr man allegedly tracked his wife to an OYO hotel after suspecting she was meeting another man. He called police instead of taking matters into his own hands.

Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 21:20 IST

A dramatic incident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has drawn attention after a husband allegedly confronted his wife at an OYO hotel over suspected infidelity. According to the husband’s account, his wife had left home saying she was going to visit her sister-in-law. However, he became suspicious about her movements and started looking for her. His search eventually took him towards Aligarh. He allegedly spotted his wife heading towards a hotel and followed her there.

Wife Allegedly Found With Another Man

The husband claimed that he found his wife inside the hotel with another individual. The situation quickly turned tense as he confronted them. The incident was reportedly recorded on video, with the footage later gaining attention online. Instead of taking the matter into his own hands, the husband contacted the police. Officers were called to the hotel as the confrontation unfolded. The police intervention helped prevent the situation from turning more volatile.

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Couple Has Two Children

The incident took an emotional turn when the husband spoke about his family during the recording. He revealed that the couple has two children, including a 10-year-old daughter and a young son. The family angle has added another layer to the controversy, as the alleged marital dispute has now become a matter of public discussion.

Viral Video Sparks Debate

The incident has also raised questions about how private family disputes can quickly become public in the age of viral videos. While the husband made allegations of infidelity, the claims and circumstances surrounding the incident should be treated as allegations unless independently established. The episode is another reminder that domestic disputes can escalate quickly. Seeking police or legal intervention can help prevent personal conflicts from turning into violence or further complications.

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Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth
Tags: uttar pradesh

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Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth

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Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth
Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth
Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth
Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth
Wife Leaves Home To Meet Sister-In-Law, Husband Follows Her To OYO Hotel And Discovers A Shocking Truth

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