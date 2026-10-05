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Home > Regionals News > Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

A man died in a tragic road accident near Kaisarganj toll plaza while travelling to his in-laws’ home after repeated attempts to convince his wife to return failed.

Man dies in road accident while riding to in-laws’ home to bring wife back (Photo: AI)
Man dies in road accident while riding to in-laws’ home to bring wife back (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 14:37 IST

A family dispute took a tragic turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich after a young man died in a road accident while travelling to his in-laws’ home. The victim, identified as Ravi, was reportedly trying to persuade his wife to return home after a domestic dispute. His wife had left their house and gone to stay with her parents.

According to reports, Ravi had made several attempts to resolve the dispute. He reportedly contacted his wife through phone calls and messages. Despite all these efforts, he did not succeed in resolving the matter. So he decided to meet her in person. Ravi took his motorcycle and left for his in-laws’ house.

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Motorcycle Collides With Roadways Bus

The journey ended in tragedy near the Kaisarganj toll plaza. Ravi’s motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding Roadways passenger bus. The impact was severe. Ravi suffered critical injuries and died on the spot before he could receive medical help. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of Kaisarganj Police Station. The incident soon brought police officials to the scene.

Police Begin Probe Into Fatal Accident

After receiving information about the crash, Bahraich Police reached the spot and took possession of Ravi’s body. Officials completed the required inquest formalities, including the panchayatnama. The body was then sent for a post-mortem examination.

Police have started investigating the exact circumstances that led to the collision. Officials are also looking into the circumstances surrounding the bus and motorcycle crash.

Police have also informed about the matter while replying to a post on X, where they wrote, “In the case, the police took possession of the deceased’s body and, while conducting the panchayatnama proceedings, sent it for post-mortem examination. Based on the received written complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections, and other necessary proceedings are being carried out.”

Case Registered After Family Complaint

According to police, Ravi’s family has submitted a formal complaint/tehreer after his death. After receiving the complaint, police have also registered a case at Kaisarganj Police Station under relevant legal sections, and they have also started the investigation. Police are collecting information and relevant details of the case to establish how the accident occurred and determine responsibility.

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Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident
Tags: uttar pradesh

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Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

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Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

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Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident
Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident
Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident
Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident
Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

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