A woman who approached the police to report her husband missing has allegedly turned out to be one of the accused in his murder. In a shocking case from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police have arrested Sagar Yadav and her alleged lover, Omprakash Yadav, for allegedly killing her husband, Sandeep Yadav, and burying his body in a forest. The case came to light after Sandeep went missing from Khapa village. What initially appeared to be a missing-person investigation took a disturbing turn when suspicion fell on his wife and her alleged lover.

Wife Filed Missing Complaint On November 20

According to police, Sagar had approached the police station on November 20 and reported that her husband was missing. However, as investigators examined the circumstances surrounding Sandeep’s disappearance, suspicion reportedly deepened against Sagar and Omprakash. Police said Omprakash, a mason from the village, was allegedly involved in an affair with Sagar. Sandeep had reportedly discovered their relationship and learnt that Omprakash visited their house when he was away. This had allegedly led to frequent arguments between the couple.

पति की गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराने थाने पहुंची पत्नी ही निकली आरोपी! प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर पति को जंगल में दफनाया मध्य प्रदेश के बैतूल जिले के ग्राम खापा में संदीप यादव की गुमशुदगी का मामला सनसनीखेज वारदात में बदल गया। पुलिस के मुताबिक, पत्नी सागर यादव ने अपने कथित प्रेमी ओमप्रकाश यादव के साथ मिलकर पति की हत्या की और शव को ताकू मिलिट्री रेंज के जंगल में नाले के पास रेत में दफना दिया। 20 नवंबर को पत्नी ने ही पति के लापता होने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। जांच में पत्नी और उसके प्रेमी पर शक गहराया। 22 नवंबर को पुलिस डॉग स्क्वॉड के साथ जंगल पहुंची। खोजी कुत्ता संदीप के कपड़ों और चप्पलों की गंध के आधार पर करीब 3 किलोमीटर अंदर नाले तक पहुंचा। खुदाई में रेत के नीचे दबा शव बरामद हुआ। पुलिस ने पत्नी सागर और उसके कथित प्रेमी ओमप्रकाश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। [Betul Crime News, Madhya Pradesh Crime, Shahpur Police, Taku Military Range, Dog Squad, Crime Investigation] #Betul #MadhyaPradeshNews #CrimeNews #Shahpur #VoiceOfKranti — Voice of Kranti Official (@voiceofkranti) November 24, 2026

Dog Squad Tracks Body Three Kilometres Into Forest

On November 22, police took a dog squad to the forest area near the Taku Military Range. After being given the scent of Sandeep’s clothes and sandals, the tracking dog reportedly led the team nearly three kilometres from the main road towards a stream. Police then dug into the sand near the stream and recovered Sandeep’s buried body. The discovery exposed the alleged murder and the attempt to conceal the body in the forest.

Wife And Alleged Lover Arrested

Police arrested Sagar and Omprakash in connection with the case. Investigators suspect that the two allegedly killed Sandeep before burying his body near the stream. Police also said Sandeep frequently assaulted his wife while under the influence of alcohol, adding another layer to the troubled relationship. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding Sandeep’s death.

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