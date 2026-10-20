Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?

A 23-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested for the murder of her husband, a Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) employee, in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district. Police have also detained a minor in connection with the case. Investigators said the accused planned the killing to secure the husband’s job before the woman married her lover.

Hazaribag murder case: Wife plotted husband’s killing for his job

As per reports, Manglesh Pal, 30, worked as a data entry operator at a CCL project site. He was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon at his home near the Main Gate of Giddi-A colony on Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Pal’s wife, Sonali Kumari, 23, and her lover, Kaushik Kumar Nauniya, 23, a resident of Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal. “Based on human and technical evidence, we arrested both accused on Monday and detained a boy. Both have confessed to the murder,” Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Anand said.

“During interrogation, Kumari said she was in an extramarital relationship with Kaushik and wanted to secure her husband’s job first and then marry her lover. The two allegedly conspired to kill Pal,” he added.

Hazaribag police recover weapons and blood-stained clothes

Reports say that, according to the SDPO, Kaushik and another associate entered the house, held Kumari hostage and attacked Pal with a sharp-edged weapon to make the killing look like a robbery.

Acting on information provided by the accused, police seized two sharp-edged weapons, including a knife, two mobile phones and blood-stained clothes belonging to the accused.

Hazaribag case echoes another wife-lover murder plot

As per reports, a similar case was reported in Hazaribag in August 2026, when police arrested a woman and her lover for the murder of her 40-year-old husband, Virendra Prajapati. Police that the pair conspired to kill him because they considered him an obstacle to their relationship.

In both Hazaribag cases, investigators that the husband was killed as the woman sought to continue her relationship with her lover. The latest case remains under investigation.

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