LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?

Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?

A woman and her lover have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag for murdering her husband, a CCL employee, to secure his job before marrying.

Hazaribag Murder: Wife, Lover Held For Killing CCL Employee
Hazaribag Murder: Wife, Lover Held For Killing CCL Employee

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 13:27 IST

A 23-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested for the murder of her husband, a Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) employee, in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district. Police have also detained a minor in connection with the case. Investigators said the accused planned the killing to secure the husband’s job before the woman married her lover.

Hazaribag murder case: Wife plotted husband’s killing for his job

As per reports, Manglesh Pal, 30, worked as a data entry operator at a CCL project site. He was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon at his home near the Main Gate of Giddi-A colony on Saturday.

You Might Be Interested In

Police identified the accused as Pal’s wife, Sonali Kumari, 23, and her lover, Kaushik Kumar Nauniya, 23, a resident of Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal. “Based on human and technical evidence, we arrested both accused on Monday and detained a boy. Both have confessed to the murder,” Barkagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Anand said.

“During interrogation, Kumari said she was in an extramarital relationship with Kaushik and wanted to secure her husband’s job first and then marry her lover. The two allegedly conspired to kill Pal,” he added.

Hazaribag police recover weapons and blood-stained clothes

Reports say that, according to the SDPO, Kaushik and another associate entered the house, held Kumari hostage and attacked Pal with a sharp-edged weapon to make the killing look like a robbery.

Acting on information provided by the accused, police seized two sharp-edged weapons, including a knife, two mobile phones and blood-stained clothes belonging to the accused.

Hazaribag case echoes another wife-lover murder plot

As per reports, a similar case was reported in Hazaribag in August 2026, when police arrested a woman and her lover for the murder of her 40-year-old husband, Virendra Prajapati. Police that the pair conspired to kill him because they considered him an obstacle to their relationship. 

In both Hazaribag cases, investigators that the husband was killed as the woman sought to continue her relationship with her lover. The latest case remains under investigation.

Also Read: Watch Video: Passenger Robbed And Mercilessly Beaten By Four Men At Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station; Clip Shows Bleeding Man Left Roadside     

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?
Tags: crime newslatest newsLocal Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

3 Children Among 9 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In 13-Storey Mumbai Building; 8 Residents Suffer Suffocation Due To Thick Smoke

24-Year Old Final-Year MBBS Student Found Hanging Inside Locked Hostel Room In Muzaffarnagar Medical College

3,000 Litres of Liquor Seized From Secret Truck Compartment As Smuggling Racket Busted in Dry Bihar Before Dussehra

23-Year-Old Nurse Takes Woman Colleague On Bike, Kills Her For Steal Gold Chain In Tamil Nadu; What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked

LATEST NEWS

Shafali Verma Receives ICC Reprimand: Why Was India Women Star Sanctioned Against Zimbabwe?

Watch Video: Rahul Gandhi Flies Abroad After Delhi Protest: BJP Shares In-Flight Video, Congress Responds

Sanju Samson Books Entire Theatre For Jailer 2: The Rajinikanth Fan Moment That Included Team India — But With A Twist

Watch Video: Woman Slips From Giant Swing, Hangs 40ft In Air, Screams For Help At Vijayadashami Fair

Daler Mehndi Breaks Silence After Minister’s On-Stage Outburst, Reveals Why He Couldn’t Sing Live

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check Launch Date, Route, Timings, Ticket Prices

WATCH VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts By Helping Fan Who Walked Nearly 2,400 Km From Lucknow To Meet Him

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Develops Diagonal Screen Lines After Software Update, EMI-Burdened Owner Left Heartbroken

India vs New Zealand: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Nears Two Massive Milestones Ahead of T20I Series

Russians Lose Access to Homes, Bank Accounts, Taxi Bookings and Food Delivery, What Exactly Did Ukraine Do and Why?

Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?
Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?
Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?
Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?
Wife, Lover Murder Husband For Being Obstacle In Relationship, Want His Job Before Marriage; Stage Killing As Robbery In Jharkhand – What Happened ?

QUICK LINKS