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Home > Regionals News > Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader

Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader

A bike-burning case in Andhra Pradesh took a shocking turn after CCTV and technical evidence allegedly exposed a murder conspiracy involving a BJP leader’s wife and five others.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 14:56 IST

A seemingly minor bike-burning incident in Andhra Pradesh has led police to uncover an alleged murder conspiracy targeting a local BJP leader. The incident took place on the night of September 13. A motorcycle belonging to Muniraju, the BJP divisional president, was set on fire by unidentified people. Muniraju initially approached the police after his bike was damaged. The case was first investigated as a property damage incident.

Police also examined whether the incident was linked to a local political dispute or the Vinayaka Chavithi flexi controversy. However, investigators reportedly found no clear evidence connecting the bike burning to either issue.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Crack Case

The investigation changed after police examined CCTV footage and technical evidence from the area. Based on the evidence, police identified five young men. They were named Sai, Uday Kiran, Leela Krishna, Prithviraj and Harish. The five were detained and questioned. During interrogation, they reportedly confessed to setting Muniraju’s bike on fire. However, investigators soon uncovered another alleged link that made the case more serious.

BJP Leader’s Wife Allegedly Linked To Plot

According to police, Muniraju’s wife, Prashantika, was allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Investigators reportedly found that Prashantika was in close contact with accused Sai. Police alleged that she shared information about her husband’s movements and location with him through social media. The investigation also claimed that Prashantika and the other accused had discussed plans to murder Muniraju several times.

According to police, the alleged attempts did not succeed. Investigators now believe that the bike-burning incident was also connected to the larger conspiracy.

Six Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Police arrested Prashantika along with Sai, Uday Kiran, Leela Krishna, Prithviraj and Harish. All six accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. The police are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events and determine the alleged roles of each accused in the case.

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Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader
Tags: Andhra Pradesh

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Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader

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Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader
Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader
Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader
Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader
Wife, Lover Plot Husband’s Murder, Bike Set Ablaze Outside Home, CCTV Exposes Death Plot Against Andhra BJP Leader

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