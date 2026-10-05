LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

A Bihar labourer was allegedly lured into a Dehradun forest by his wife for a drink before she and her lover killed him, police said, leading to two arrests.

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot (Image Credit: X)
Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 15:24 IST

An invitation to share a drink rarely sounds dangerous. According to Dehradun police, that is exactly how a labourer from Bihar was led away from his home and into a forest near a college in Premnagar. He never walked back. The people who took him there, police say, were the two he trusted most.

A Body In The Ditch

The case began last Saturday, when the body of Madan Mukhiya, a resident of Bihar’s Saharsa district, was found in a ditch in the forests of Manduwala. The neck bore an injury from a sharp-edged weapon, which police said pointed to murder at first glance. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case was registered on the complaint of the homeowner, Surendra Singh.

You Might Be Interested In

Tracing The Killer

Dehradun SSP Pramod Singh Dobal said police studied CCTV cameras near the spot and on the approach roads, questioned labourers in the area and used their network of informants. These leads took them to 23-year-old Lallan Sharma, who was arrested.

The Confession

During interrogation, Lallan allegedly told police that he and Mukhiya both worked as labourers. He said he had been in an affair with Mukhiya’s wife, 30-year-old Meena Devi, for two to three years. A few days before the killing, he said, Mukhiya found out. Fearing exposure, the two allegedly conspired to get rid of him. Meena was then arrested. Both accused are from Saharsa. A statement made during police questioning is not proof in court, and the accused’s own version has not been reported.

What Police Say Happened

According to police, Meena took her husband to the forest near the college on the pretext of drinking together. After he became intoxicated, she and Lallan allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife and threw his body into the ditch below. Acting on Lallan’s information, police later recovered the knife from bushes near the scene.

Open Questions

Investigators have not yet said whether anyone else knew of the plan, or what other evidence supports the confession. The exact charges and the date of the killing have not been detailed.

What Happens Next

Will the post-mortem report and forensic tests on the knife match the police account? Will the court grant police custody for further questioning? And will the family back in Saharsa get answers about how a quiet marriage ended this way?

For now, two people are in custody, and the case now moves to the courtroom.

Also Read: Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

RELATED News

Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

Husband Missing After Strangling Wife To Death Over Cheating Suspicion In Punjab; Brought Her Back From Paternal Home, Then Killed Her

‘Bring Additional Rs 10 Lakh Or …’: Engineer Husband Earning Rs 1.80 Lakh Throws Wife Out, Snatches Jewellery; Wife Alleges In-Laws Assaulted Her

LATEST NEWS

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

How Can AFC’s New Asian Nations League Help India Football Team in Qualifying For FIFA World Cup?

‘Hanuman Ansh Effect’: How A Rs 2-Crore Film Turned Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham Into A New Pilgrimage Trend

Eminent Jurists and Legal Experts Lead Constitutional Discourse at Parul University’s Law Fest Samvidhaan Pe Charcha 4.0

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: Team India And West Indies Punished Heavily For Slow Over-Rate In New Chandigarh

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Suryakumar Yadav Eyeing Team India Return? T20 World Cup Winning Captain Makes Huge Move in Domestic Circuit

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot
Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot
Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot
Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot
Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

QUICK LINKS