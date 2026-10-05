Wife Lured Husband Into Forest With Alcohol, Then Killed Him With Lover In Chilling Murder Plot

An invitation to share a drink rarely sounds dangerous. According to Dehradun police, that is exactly how a labourer from Bihar was led away from his home and into a forest near a college in Premnagar. He never walked back. The people who took him there, police say, were the two he trusted most.

A Body In The Ditch

The case began last Saturday, when the body of Madan Mukhiya, a resident of Bihar’s Saharsa district, was found in a ditch in the forests of Manduwala. The neck bore an injury from a sharp-edged weapon, which police said pointed to murder at first glance. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case was registered on the complaint of the homeowner, Surendra Singh.

Tracing The Killer

Dehradun SSP Pramod Singh Dobal said police studied CCTV cameras near the spot and on the approach roads, questioned labourers in the area and used their network of informants. These leads took them to 23-year-old Lallan Sharma, who was arrested.

The Confession

During interrogation, Lallan allegedly told police that he and Mukhiya both worked as labourers. He said he had been in an affair with Mukhiya’s wife, 30-year-old Meena Devi, for two to three years. A few days before the killing, he said, Mukhiya found out. Fearing exposure, the two allegedly conspired to get rid of him. Meena was then arrested. Both accused are from Saharsa. A statement made during police questioning is not proof in court, and the accused’s own version has not been reported.

What Police Say Happened

According to police, Meena took her husband to the forest near the college on the pretext of drinking together. After he became intoxicated, she and Lallan allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife and threw his body into the ditch below. Acting on Lallan’s information, police later recovered the knife from bushes near the scene.

Open Questions

Investigators have not yet said whether anyone else knew of the plan, or what other evidence supports the confession. The exact charges and the date of the killing have not been detailed.

What Happens Next

Will the post-mortem report and forensic tests on the knife match the police account? Will the court grant police custody for further questioning? And will the family back in Saharsa get answers about how a quiet marriage ended this way?

For now, two people are in custody, and the case now moves to the courtroom.

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