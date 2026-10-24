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Home > Regionals News > Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

A 23-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman in Tamil Nadu after her family opposed his relationship with their minor daughter. Her husband and two children were injured in the attack.

Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu(Image: representative)
Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu(Image: representative)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 07:57 IST

A 48-year-old woman, Mary Vijila, was hacked to death and her husband and two children were injured after a man allegedly broke into their house around 1 am on Friday in Mudalur village in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district. Police arrested the accused, Gnana Prakash, 23, from Anandapuram, within four hours of the incident. He had allegedly taken the couple’s two daughters with him after the attack, but police later rescued both girls.

A Knock In The Dead Of Night

Around 1 am, while the family was at home in Mudalur village, a man allegedly forced his way into the house. What followed was a violent attack on the sleeping family.

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Mary Vijila was hacked to death. Her husband, Muthukrishnan, 50, their 12-year-old son and their 15-year-old elder daughter suffered cut injuries.

Two Daughters Taken Away

After the attack, the accused allegedly left with the couple’s two daughters. The police were alerted, and teams went looking for him and the girls. Both girls were later rescued.

The Injured And The Hospital

The father and son are said to be in critical condition and have been shifted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. A magistrate has recorded their dying declarations. The condition of the elder daughter has not been specified beyond the fact that she sustained cut injuries.

Who Is The Accused?

Police say Gnana Prakash was well acquainted with the family. Tuticorin Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad told NDTV that the parents, who work as daily wagers, had objected to the accused’s relationship with their 15-year-old elder daughter. The officer said the girl had also cut off ties with him and stopped speaking to him, and identified this as the likely provocation behind the attack.

Political Storm Over Women’s Safety

The murder has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition. Tuticorin MP and DMK parliamentary party leader MK Kanimozhi questioned the safety of women and children, saying they were vulnerable both at home and in public places. She also targeted the ruling TVK, asking whether the failure to ensure women’s security was its reward to those who voted for it. She further alleged that the government had pushed Tamil Nadu into an abnormal situation. The ruling party has not yet responded.

Chief Minister Vijay had earlier blamed the previous DMK regime for failing to curb drug abuse and assured that his government would take steps to check crime in the state.

What Is Not Yet Known

Police have not said which sections the accused has been booked under or whether he has been produced before a court. The weapon used, how he entered the house and how he took the girls away have not been detailed. The extent of the elder daughter’s injuries is also unclear.

The Road Ahead

The condition of Muthukrishnan and his son will be watched closely, as both are critical. Police are expected to seek the accused’s custody, recover the weapon and record the statements of the rescued girls. If the case is registered under child protection laws, the proceedings could be stringent. Meanwhile, the political sparring over law and order is likely to continue until the government responds.

Also Read: Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

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Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

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Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

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Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

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Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu
Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu
Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu
Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu
Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

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