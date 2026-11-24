A minor dispute over buffalo dung turned into a deadly confrontation in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, where a 40-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death with an axe, sticks and iron rods. The victim, identified as Manoj, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at PGIMS Rohtak on Monday night. Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder, while the incident has left the victim’s family and villagers shocked. Manoj, a resident of Maharana village, was a farmer and is survived by his wife, Priyanka, a son and a daughter. According to his brother Sukhbir, the violence was allegedly triggered by an argument over a buffalo defecating near the entrance of a cattle enclosure.

How Did A Dispute Over Buffalo Dung Begin?

According to the complaint filed by Sukhbir, the dispute began on November 20 when a man identified as Sunny alias Monu brought his buffalo to the cattle enclosure to give it water. During this, the animal allegedly defecated near the entrance gate. Manoj’s wife, Priyanka, objected to the gate being soiled and reprimanded Monu over the incident. The complainant alleged that the confrontation created resentment among the accused, eventually leading to the fatal attack.

Farmer Attacked With Axe, Sticks And Rods

Sukhbir alleged that at around 10 pm the same night, his elder brother Manoj was sleeping in a lane outside their plot when a group of men arrived and attacked him. The attackers were allegedly carrying an axe, sticks and iron rods. They reportedly assaulted Manoj together, inflicting serious injuries and leaving him in critical condition. He was rushed for medical treatment and subsequently admitted to PGIMS Rohtak. However, despite treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Four Accused Arrested

Following the incident, police registered a murder case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Police have arrested four people in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to establish the precise sequence of events and the role of each accused. The incident has once again highlighted how seemingly minor neighbourhood disputes can escalate into deadly violence.

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