A serving Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly plotted the murder of his girlfriend’s husband and arranged contract killers for Rs 6 lakh, police said on Wednesday. The plan came to light after Anurag Shukla survived a shooting near Purnia crossing in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on October 28, suffering a bullet injury to his right arm. Police have arrested five people, including the constable, Nitin Rana, and his girlfriend, Aashi Mishra. The alleged shooter Manoj Rajput is still absconding.

Uttar Pradesh constable allegedly planned murder over relationship

Reportedly, according to DCP (North) Amit K Anand, Rana was posted at the Lucknow Reserve Police Lines and had been in a relationship with Aashi since 2022. The two allegedly met while preparing for competitive examinations at a public library in Lucknow. Although Aashi married Anurag in 2025, she reportedly remained in contact with Rana.

Police said the murder plot was allegedly hatched after Aashi told Rana that her husband was talking to other women. The two then agreed to pay contract killers Rs 6 lakh to eliminate Anurag. Rana allegedly contacted his acquaintances, including Mayank Vashisht alias Lala and Shubham Sharma, to carry out the plan.

Uttar Pradesh shooters kept watch before October 28 attack

As part of the alleged conspiracy, the accused visited Lucknow on October 26 and monitored Anurag’s movements and daily routine.

Reports say that two days later, at around 10.30 pm, Mayank and Manoj Rajput allegedly opened fire on Anurag near the Matulya fast food outlet, close to the Central Building gate at Purnia crossing. Anurag was hit in his right arm, while the attackers fled after the shooting.

Police said Rana later called the other accused to Meerut, where they allegedly discussed making another attempt on Anurag’s life.

Uttar Pradesh police arrest five accused in joint operation

The Aliganj police, along with the North Zone SWAT and surveillance teams, used CCTV footage, mobile surveillance and other technical evidence to track the accused.

“The Aliganj police, along with the North Zone SWAT and surveillance teams, arrested five people, including the woman, Aashi Mishra, and constable Nitin Rana, in connection with the case. Four of the accused were arrested near Maliyana crossing in Meerut, while Aashi was arrested in Lucknow,” DCP Anand said, as per reports.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mayank Vashisht, Shubham Sharma, Shivam Rajput, Nitin Rana and Aashi Mishra. Manoj Rajput, who allegedly fired at Anurag along with Mayank, remains absconding. Police said efforts were underway to arrest him.

Uttar Pradesh murder plot case gets conspiracy charge

As per reports, during questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that they had thrown away the firearm used in the attack somewhere along their route. Police recovered four mobile phones and Rs 1,360 in cash from them.

The case was initially registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder. Police have now added Section 61(2) of the BNS, which deals with criminal conspiracy.

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