Wife Plots Husband’s Murder, Dumps Body In Box By Highway In Unnao; ‘Box Case’ Brings Back Memories Of Meerut’s Drum Case

At around 10 pm on Tuesday, locals in Unnao noticed a large box lying on a service lane of the Unnao-Lalganj highway, about 300 meters from the Lalaukheda outpost in the Sadar area. It looked abandoned. It was not. They informed the police, and what lay inside would set off a murder investigation and bring back memories of the blue drum case in Meerut.

The Victim And The Home He Shared

The dead man has been identified as Sonu Savita, 28, a resident of Bhatufarm in the Gangaghat area. He worked as a laborer to support his family. For eight years, he lived with a woman named Neha as husband and wife. According to police, Neha had left her first husband to live with him.

A Third Person Enters The Picture

Some time ago, Neha reportedly grew close to another young man. The closeness led to frequent quarrels between Sonu and Neha at home. According to the police account, the woman and her lover then plotted to get rid of him.

What Allegedly Happened On Tuesday Afternoon

Police said that on Tuesday afternoon Neha killed Sonu by hitting him on the head with a grinding stone. With her lover’s help, she allegedly stuffed the body into a large box and placed blankets and other household items on top to hide it.

The Call To A YouTuber

The accused then reached out to a YouTuber from Shuklaganj, told him everything and asked for help in disposing of the body. According to the police, he arranged a loader for 1,200 rupees and promised to take the box to Lalaukheda. With the help of two laborers, the box was loaded onto the vehicle and carried about 15 kilometers, then left on the service lane by the highway.

How CCTV Cracked The Case

The accused may have hoped the box would remain anonymous. The cameras along the route told a different story. Police traced the loader on CCTV footage, tracked down the vehicle and worked backwards to the people behind it.

Who Has Been Detained

Police have detained four people: Neha, her lover, the YouTuber who allegedly helped her and the loader driver. The two laborers who loaded the box are still being searched for. Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Singh said the accused are being interrogated.

The Meerut Shadow

The case has drawn comparisons to the Meerut blue drum case, in which a body was also concealed in a container, and many in Uttar Pradesh are asking whether it points to a worrying pattern. For now, such comparisons are only that, and the Unnao investigation will rest on its own evidence.

What Remains To Be Seen

Police have not yet said what charges will be filed, whether a formal arrest has been made or what the postmortem shows. It is also unclear how deeply the YouTuber and the loader driver were involved, and whether they knew what the box held. Once the two laborers are traced and the interrogation moves forward, the full sequence of that Tuesday afternoon should become clearer.

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