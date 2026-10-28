Wife Plots Husband’s Murder With Gym Trainer Lover, Leaves Door Open As He Enters To Stab Him In Ghaziabad, Both Arrested

It was about 5.15 am on October 26 at the Jagriti RWA Society in Vasundhara Sector 1, Ghaziabad. According to police, Priya Sharma was leaving home, as she usually did, to go to the gym. Inside the house, her husband Shashank Kantharia was at home.

What happened next, police say, was no ordinary morning.

The Attack

Police allege that Pratap Singh, a trainer at Fitness Headquarters gym, entered the house with a knife and stabbed Shashank several times. Priya, according to the police, had left the gate open beforehand so that he could get in.

Badly hurt, Shashank raised an alarm. The attacker and others allegedly fled the spot. Police reached the house after being informed and took him to Yashoda Medicity hospital for treatment. He was seriously injured.

यूपी, गाजियाबाद। प्रिया ने कुछ महीने पहले जिम जाना शुरू किया, जिम ट्रेनर प्रताप से प्रेम हो गया। पति शशांक को पता चला तो उसने शहर छोड़ने का प्लान बनाया। प्रिया ने ये बात अपने प्रेमी प्रताप को बताई। दोनों ने शशांक को रास्ते से हटाने का प्लान बनाया। प्रिया सुबह घर का दरवाजा खुला छोड़कर जिम के लिए निकली। प्लान के अनुसार प्रताप चाकू लेकर घर में घुसा और सोते हुए शशांक पर ताबड़तोड़ वार किए। प्रिया और प्रताप दोनों गिरफ्तार है। शशांक ज़िंदगी और मौत के बीच जूझ रहा है। शशांक ने 5 साल पहले प्रिया शर्मा से शादी की थी। दोनों के डेढ़ साल की बेटी है। #viralvideo #viralnews — Zuber Akhtar (@Zuber_Akhtar1) October 27, 2026

How A Gym Friendship Allegedly Turned Into A Plot

Investigators say the story began at the gym. Priya had been working out there for the past seven to eight months, and she and Pratap allegedly grew close. Police claim that the friendship turned into a romantic relationship.

During questioning, Pratap reportedly told police that the two wanted to get married. There was one obstacle: Shashank had found out about the relationship. According to police, he was preparing to move to another flat after Diwali.

The Meeting A Day Before

Police say the two met during a morning run on October 25, a day before the attack. They allegedly discussed getting rid of Shashank during that meeting. The next morning, Pratap allegedly reached Priya’s house with the knife.

Arrests And Recovery

The Indirapuram police registered a case against both on the complaint of Shashank’s brother. The charges include attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, along with other relevant provisions.

Both Priya and Pratap have been arrested. The knife allegedly used in the attack was recovered on information provided by the accused.

What Comes Next

Police are now examining the exact role each of the two played in the alleged conspiracy, including what was planned, who knew about it and whether anyone else was involved. The statement of Shashank, once his condition allows, is likely to be important. ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya is expected to share more details about the case. Whether the accused are sent to judicial custody and what further evidence investigators have is still to be seen.

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