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Home > Regionals News > Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force

Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force

Hanslal Gupta alleges his wife Pratibha Vishwakarma distanced herself after becoming a Bihar Police constable in Katihar. He approached the SP, seeking counselling to resolve their marital dispute.

Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar. (Image Credit: @hinduvision1/X)
Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar. (Image Credit: @hinduvision1/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 15:59 IST

Hanslal Gupta travelled from Kaimur to Katihar with his father, hoping to bring his wife home. What he got was a closed door. By his account, Pratibha Vishwakarma, a constable posted at a police station in Katihar, refused to return with them. The family then did what many aggrieved families do: they wrote to the Superintendent of Police.

Where The Story Began

Hanslal says he met Pratibha while working at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. The two fell in love and married in 2021. In 2024, they registered the marriage at a court in Kaimur. Pratibha moved into his family home, where, he says, his parents accepted her.

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A Family’s Savings, A Constable’s Job

According to Hanslal, Pratibha wanted to study further, and he backed her. He claims he and his father, who drives an e-rickshaw, spent around Rs 8-9 lakh on her education and preparation for the Bihar Police constable recruitment examination. She cleared the exam and was posted to Katihar.

The Change He Says He Noticed

Hanslal alleges that the distance began during her training and grew after she took up duty. He says she cited a heavy work schedule whenever he phoned, and dodged meeting him when he travelled to Katihar to see her. He also claims she told him she had never accepted him as her husband and that he had forced the relationship.

Hanslal says he later came to suspect that she was involved with another man, and that he has evidence. The allegation has not been independently verified, and Pratibha’s version has not been reported.

The Complaint To The SP

After meeting Pratibha at the police centre without success, Hanslal and his father submitted a written complaint to Katihar Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar. They linked the dispute to her alleged relationship.

The SP declined to take legal action against the constable and described it as a private marital dispute. Off camera, he indicated that the couple’s differences could be sorted out through counselling at the women’s police station.

What Hanslal Wants

Despite his allegations, Hanslal says he is not seeking a fight. He wants to reconcile and is hoping counselling will save the marriage.

What Comes Next

The next move depends on Pratibha. Will she attend counselling, and will she respond to the claims made about her? If the talks fail, the dispute could move to a family court. Until then, this is a case with one side told and a counselling room waiting.

Also Read: Viral Video: YouTubers, Content Creators And Press Persons Detained Across Gurgaon, Noida And Near Jantar Mantar Amid Protest | Watch

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Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force

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Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force

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Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force

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Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force
Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force
Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force
Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force
Wife Ran Away With Lover After Becoming A Constable In Katihar; Husband Alleges Her Behaviour Changed After Joining Police Force

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