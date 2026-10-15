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Home > Regionals News > Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story

Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story

A woman in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, was left critically injured after her husband allegedly bit her and hit her head with a stone over potato curry, police said.

UP man attacks wife with stone over potato curry in Bhadohi
UP man attacks wife with stone over potato curry in Bhadohi

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 11:46 IST

A 40-year-old woman in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, was left critically injured and unconscious after her husband allegedly bit her at several places and repeatedly hit her head with a stone. He was angry over being served potato curry for dinner, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Domampur village under Chauri police station limits on the evening of October 12, according to news agency PTI. Police have registered a case against the accused, Om Prakash Vishwakarma, after a complaint from his wife, Preeti Vishwakarma.

How a plate of potato curry turned into a violent attack in Uttar Pradesh

As per reports, Circle Officer Rajiv Kumar Singh said Om Prakash asked his wife for food that evening. When Preeti served potato curry, he questioned why she had made it. She replied that she had cooked whatever was available at home. Singh said this made him enraged, and he assaulted her.

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Children raise an alarm as the woman lies unconscious in the Uttar Pradesh village

Reportedly, during the assault, Om Prakash allegedly bit her at several places on her body and repeatedly struck her head with a stone. He fled after she fell unconscious, Singh said. Their children saw their mother lying unconscious and raised an alarm.

Neighbours took Preeti to a community health centre and informed the police. Because her injuries were so severe, she was referred to the district hospital the same night. Her condition has since improved, the officer said.

Accused still absconding as Uttar Pradesh police try to arrest him

Reports say that based on Preeti’s complaint filed on Wednesday, police registered a case against her husband. The charges are under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Singh said. The accused is absconding, and the Circle Officer added that efforts are underway to arrest him.

Also Read: Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?    

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Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story
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Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story

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Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story

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Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story
Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story
Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story
Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story
Wife Serves Husband Potato Curry For Dinner, He Gets Angry And Repetedly Attacks Her On Head With Stone; Children Find Mother Unconscious – Full Story

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