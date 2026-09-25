Wife Shoots Husband In Haryana With Son’s Help, First Bullet Hits Leg; She Follows Him And Fires Again In Stomach

A woman allegedly shot her husband twice with a licensed pistol in Bahadurgarh’s Sankhol village, with the injured man accusing his wife of firing at him and their son of helping her during the incident. Jogendra, who suffered gunshot wounds in his leg and stomach, gave his statement to police on Thursday afternoon. Based on his complaint, Sector-6 police station registered a case against his wife and son and started an investigation. Jogendra has also accused his in-laws’ side of provoking the incident.

The Haryana case had initially led to speculation that the son himself had shot his father. Police, however, were waiting for Jogendra’s statement before registering a case. His account has now become the basis of the FIR, while investigators are checking the allegations and other evidence.

Haryana shooting case centres on pistol taken from cupboard locker

Reports say that according to Jogendra’s statement, his licensed pistol was kept inside a locker in a cupboard at his home. He alleged that his wife and son broke open the locker and took out the weapon.

Jogendra told police that when he entered the house, he was shot in the leg. He then tried to escape on a bike to save his life, but alleged that the accused followed him and fired again, this time hitting him in the stomach. He was critically injured and taken to hospital.

Haryana victim undergoes treatment after two gunshots

According to reports, Jogendra is currently undergoing treatment at Brahm Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital in the city. Dr Piyush, who works at the hospital, said the injured man’s condition is “out of danger”.

The shooting has raised questions about what exactly happened inside and outside the house and the role allegedly played by each family member. The allegations against the wife, son and in-laws’ side are currently part of the police complaint.

Haryana police probe allegations and reconstruct shooting

After receiving Jogendra’s statement, Sector-6 police registered the case and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police are examining the allegations made by the injured man and the evidence available to establish the actual sequence of events.

Reportedly, senior police officials have so far avoided speaking on camera about the Haryana case. Investigators have said the complete picture will emerge only after the probe establishes the facts and evidence, including the circumstances in which the licensed pistol was taken out and the two shots were fired.

Haryana case outcome will depend on evidence from probe

As per reports, the initial uncertainty over whether the son had fired at his father was one reason police waited for the injured man’s statement. Jogendra’s account has now led to the registration of the case against his wife and son.

Police are continuing to investigate the allegations, including the claim that the in-laws’ side incited the incident. The actual status of the crime and the precise roles of those accused will become clear as investigators collect and verify the evidence in the Haryana shooting case.

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