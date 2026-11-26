A woman has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for allegedly attempting to kill her husband, son and nephew by administering lead poison to them, with police suspecting that she wanted to inherit assets worth crores. The accused, identified as Renu Bhatnagar, allegedly believed that her husband’s death would leave her with his travel business, valued at Rs 5-6 crore, and a life insurance payout of Rs 2 crore, in which she was the nominee.

How Uttar Pradesh police uncovered the alleged poisoning plot

As per reports, the case came to light after Renu’s husband, Sushil Bhatnagar, approached Indirapuram police station on September 24. In his complaint, he accused his wife and her family members of conspiring to poison him, their son and his nephew.

According to the complaint, Sushil’s health had been deteriorating repeatedly. After he was admitted to hospital, medical tests revealed the presence of lead poison in his body. He subsequently alleged that the accused had administered the substance to all three with the intention of killing them.

Rs 7 crore business and insurance money under Uttar Pradesh police scanner

Reports say that during questioning, Renu allegedly told police that her husband ran a travel business worth around Rs 5-6 crore. She also disclosed that he held a life insurance policy worth Rs 2 crore, with her named as the nominee.

Police suspect that the prospect of inheriting the business assets and receiving the insurance money motivated the alleged poisoning. Investigators believe she wanted to secure the family’s wealth after her husband’s death.

Uttar Pradesh police probe role of other accused

According to reports, Indirapuram police arrested Renu Bhatnagar on November 23. The investigation is continuing, with officers examining why the couple’s son and nephew were allegedly targeted and what role the other family members named in Sushil’s complaint may have played. Further legal proceedings are underway in the case.

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