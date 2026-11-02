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Home > Regionals News > Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened

Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened

A Bhopal showroom employee allegedly stole a Rs 23-lakh car to fulfil his wife's luxury car wish. Police traced the vehicle using GPS after she abandoned it.

Bhopal Man Steals Rs 23-Lakh Car To Fulfil Wife's Wish (Images: X)
Bhopal Man Steals Rs 23-Lakh Car To Fulfil Wife's Wish (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 09:53 IST

A showroom employee in Bhopal allegedly stole a car worth around Rs 23 lakh to fulfil his wife’s desire for a luxury vehicle. The accused, identified as Gajendra alias Rishi Anand, reportedly took the car, which had already been purchased by a customer and was awaiting delivery, on the night of September 28. Police traced the vehicle using its GPS tracking system and found it near Ashima Mall on Narmadapuram Road on Friday night. His wife, who was driving the car, allegedly abandoned it and fled after spotting the police.

How Bhopal showroom employee planned the car theft

As per reports, Gajendra had been working at the same showroom for around a year. Originally from Hoshangabad, he lived in a rented room in Bhopal and was familiar with the showroom’s functioning and the movement and handling of vehicles.

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Police suspect he used this knowledge to steal the car. According to a report by India Today, the theft was initially missed. The company discovered it only during a stock check, when officials found that a vehicle was missing.

GPS tracking helps Bhopal police recover Rs 23-lakh car

The showroom examined CCTV footage, but the accused’s face was not clearly visible. Police then used the car’s GPS tracking system to trace its location, according to reports. 

The vehicle was found near Ashima Mall on Narmadapuram Road on Friday night. When police reached the spot, they found Gajendra’s wife driving it. She allegedly left the car and ran away after seeing the police.

Bhopal police to question accused’s wife

Reportedly, Investigating Officer Omkar Singh said the car was stolen on September 28, but the theft came to light only when the showroom later checked its stock and found a vehicle worth approximately Rs 23 lakh missing.

Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against Gajendra under Section 420. Police will also question his wife to establish whether she knew that the car she was driving had been stolen. Her knowledge of the theft is yet to be established.

Also Read: Watch: Baba Bageshwar Causes Stir, Compares Lord Ram And Lord Krishna: ‘Tumhare Waale Teen Jagah Se Tedhe’ – What Did He Say?    

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Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened
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Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened

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Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened
Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened
Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened
Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened
Wife Wanted Luxury Car, Husband Did Not Have Money; He Steals Rs 23 Lakh Vehicle, Police Locate Car, See Wife Driving It – Here’s What Happened

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