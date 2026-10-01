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Home > Regionals News > Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar

Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar

A murder investigation has uncovered an alleged conspiracy involving relationships, money and multiple suspects, with police detailing the sequence of events, arrests and evidence recovered during the probe.

Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed. Image credit: @IndiaNewsUP_UK/X
Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed. Image credit: @IndiaNewsUP_UK/X

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 14:58 IST

On September 27, the quiet Amberpur forest area under Ratanpuri police station limits in Muzaffarnagar became the scene of a shocking discovery. The body of a farmer, Praveen alias Parvinder, aged around 50 to 52, was found there. The post-mortem and inquest later confirmed he had been hit by two bullets. The killing sent ripples of fear through the area.

Police Form Special Teams

Treating the case as serious, Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma set up several teams. These included the Rural SP, the Budhana CO, the Ratanpuri police and the SOG Surveillance unit. According to police, the team untangled the entire plot in roughly 60 hours.

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The Alleged Love Story

Police say the trail led to Praveen’s own home. They claim his wife, Rekha, was in a relationship with Vikas, an acquaintance of the family who visited the house often. Vikas reportedly worked as a soil dumper and contractor. According to the SSP, the two admitted in questioning that the relationship dated back to 2018-19 and that they wanted to marry. Rekha also alleged that her husband beat her after drinking. Police say Praveen opposed the relationship once he found out.

The Rs 10 Lakh Deal

As per police, Rekha promised to arrange Rs 10 lakh by selling her land to fund the killing. Vikas then allegedly brought in Raja alias Kala and Kalyan Singh, offering each Rs 3 lakh. Police add that Raja owed Praveen about Rs 1.5 lakh and was angry over the repeated demands, which made him an easy recruit for the plan.

The Day Of The Murder

Police claim Praveen was lured to the Amberpur forest on September 27, where Raja and Kalyan Singh shot him. Both allegedly told investigators they fired one shot each, matching the two wounds found on the body. The accused then fled.

Arrests And Recoveries

Four people were arrested: Rekha, Vikas, Raja and Kalyan Singh. Police recovered two illegal 315-bore pistols, live and spent cartridges, four mobile phones, a Swift car and the victim’s motorcycle. One phone was reportedly bought days earlier, and a fresh SIM was inserted to be used only for planning the crime.

Charges And The Road Ahead

A case was first registered under BNS sections 103(1), 3(5) and 61(2), with Arms Act sections added after the seizures. Police have named Vikas as the main accused in the conspiracy. The SSP said action is being taken to ensure the accused go to jail, and the investigation continues. Everything here is the police version, and the claims will be tested in court.

Also Read: Bihar Youth And Girl Were Just Talking Alone: Begusarai Locals Allegedly Forced Them To Marry, Applied Sindoor; Viral Video Raises Questions

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Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar
Tags: Muzaffarnagar caseMuzaffarnagar Murder caseregional newsup news

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Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar

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Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar
Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar
Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar
Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar
Wife Wanted To Marry Lover, Allegedly Had Husband Killed In Rs 10 Lakh Murder Deal In Muzaffarnagar

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