Wife Watches Shri Ram Reel, Husband Insists on Mahakal Video, Clash Erupts as He Attacks Her, Injured Woman Escapes – What Happened Next?

A dispute over watching religious reels on a mobile phone turned violent in Gwalior after a husband allegedly attacked his wife with a sword on Monday night. Revati alias Ritu Tomar suffered injuries to her head, neck and knee but managed to escape and take shelter at a neighbour’s house. The incident took place in the Bada Gate area of Glass Mill, following which neighbours rushed her to a hospital and informed the police.

Gwalior woman says argument began over religious reels

According to Ritu’s complaint, she was watching a reel of Lord Shri Ram with her children at around 11 pm when her husband, Karanveer Singh alias Karu Tomar, returned home. He allegedly asked her to play a reel of Mahakal instead, triggering an argument between the couple.

Ritu told the police that the dispute escalated when she angrily said she could not live with such a husband. The argument then allegedly took a violent turn, with the Gwalior woman claiming that her husband picked up a sword kept in the temple for worship and threatened to kill her before attacking her.

Gwalior woman escapes to neighbour’s house after sword attack

Fearing for her life, Ritu ran into a neighbour’s house and locked the door behind her. Her injuries included wounds to her head, neck and knee. Other neighbours gathered after hearing the commotion and helped arrange medical treatment.

The woman’s eldest son and mother-in-law were also present at the scene. Neighbours took the injured woman to the hospital and alerted the police. After receiving information about the incident, personnel from Hajira police station reached the hospital.

Gwalior police register case, search for accused husband

Acting on Ritu’s complaint, Gwalior police registered a case against Karanveer and initiated action. The accused is being searched for, while police are investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged assault.

Investigators are also examining whether the fight was triggered solely by the disagreement over the Lord Ram and Mahakal reels or whether there had been other tensions between the husband and wife before Monday night’s incident.

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