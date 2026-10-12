Wife’s ‘Oscar-Worthy’ Act Couldn’t Fool Police: 10 Years After Love Marriage, She Allegedly Plotted Husband’s Murder With Lover-Cum-Cousin-in-Law

A 10-year love marriage ended in a murder case in Ghaziabad, where police arrested a woman and her alleged lover for the killing of her husband within 12 hours of registering the case. Investigators said the accused allegedly conspired to murder the man because they wanted to marry each other. The victim, Anshul, lived with his wife, Nisha, in a rented house in Vandana Vihar under the Khoda police station area. Both worked at a sewing company in Noida. According to police, the couple had two children who lived with their grandmother in their village.

A Relationship That Allegedly Turned Into a Murder Conspiracy

Anshul had married Nisha against his family’s wishes around 10 years ago. However, police said his cousin-in-law, Pappu alias Ganga Bhagat, who had been living with the couple for nearly two years, developed an intimate relationship with Nisha. Anshul allegedly discovered the relationship and raised the issue with his family several times. However, the matter was reportedly suppressed because of concerns about family reputation.

During questioning, Pappu, 35, allegedly told police that he and Nisha, 30, wanted to get married. Investigators said the two then conspired to eliminate Anshul.

‘ऑस्कर लेवल’ एक्टिंग भी नहीं बचा सकी कातिल बीवी को! ​पति की लाश के आगे निशा दहाड़े मारकर ऐसे रोई कि पूरा मोहल्ला दहल गया और सबने मान लिया कि कातिल मकान मालिक ही है। ​लेकिन यह दर्द नहीं, बल्कि आशिक (जीजा) के साथ मिलकर पति को रास्ते से हटाने का खौफनाक नाटक था। ​ओवरएक्टिंग पर पुलिस कमिश्नर को शक हुआ और SOG टीम की सख्ती के आगे ‘बेबस विधवा’ के सारे घड़ियाली आंसू काफूर हो गए। ​अब बीवी और उसका प्रेमी जेल में हैं, और बेचारा बेकसूर मकान मालिक बाल-बाल बच गया! #ghaziabad #viralvídeo @Uppolice — Kᴀᴘɪʟ Gᴏᴜʀ (@GaurBulandshahr) October 12, 2026

How the Accused Allegedly Planned the Killing

According to police, Pappu brought an illegal country-made pistol and ammunition from his village and hid the weapon inside the room. On October 10, 2026, Anshul took two days off from work while Nisha went to her workplace. Police said Pappu allegedly found Anshul alone at home and shot him.

After the shooting, Pappu reportedly remained in contact with Nisha over the phone and informed her about the murder.

Police Crack Ghaziabad Murder Case Within 12 Hours

The case was registered at Khoda police station on October 11, 2026, following a written complaint filed by Anshul’s sister. Acting on information from an informer, the police team arrested both accused within 12 hours of the case being registered. During the investigation, police recovered an illegal .315-bore country-made pistol and an empty cartridge allegedly used in the crime, based on information provided by Pappu.

Arms Act Charges Added as Legal Action Continues

Following the recovery, police added Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act to the case. Further legal proceedings are underway. The investigation has brought the alleged relationship and the planned marriage into focus as police examine the circumstances surrounding Anshul’s death.