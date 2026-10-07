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Home > Regionals News > Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?

Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?

A wild elephant approached a moving car on the Bengaluru-Dindigul Highway near Asanur, Tamil Nadu, before putting a foot on the vehicle. Watch the viral video.

Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet (Image: X)
Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 16:26 IST

A usual drive through a stretch of Tamil Nadu forest took an alarming turn when a wild elephant came near a moving car and put one of its front legs on the vehicle. The scene, captured on camera by those following the car, sees the elephant walking near the vehicle on the Bengaluru-Dindigul National Highway in the area of Asanur. The elephant comes very close to the vehicle before putting its leg on the car and stretching out its trunk towards the vehicle.



The car was seen driving from Mysuru to Coimbatore when the elephant approached. The incident lasted for just a few moments, but it was long enough to make the passengers scared. The elephant also broke the car’s side mirror in the process.

What happened when the elephant approached the car?

As shown in the viral video, it could be seen that the elephant moves closer to the vehicle before placing its forefoot on the body of the car. It then goes ahead to use its trunk to investigate the vehicle. The most shocking part is having to see such an enormous animal next to the vehicle. The vehicle is able to make its getaway after the elephant departs.

Although the interaction seems to suggest a planned attack, there seems to be no clear indication of what exactly the elephant was aiming at from the video alone.

Why did the elephant come so close to the vehicle?

Asanur is located on a stretch of the highway that has forests and is frequented by wildlife movements. The Bengaluru-Dindigul highway goes through or near forest areas and elephant movement corridors. Recent reports have also shown elephant movement on the Hasanur stretch of the highway, with elephants coming into contact with vehicles that were transporting food items.

This would mean that the encounter was probably not meant to attack the passengers. It could have just been curious about the vehicle or something else nearby. But the actual reason cannot be determined from the video footage.

What should drivers do if they see an elephant on a highway?

This incident serves as a timely reminder of the hazards of driving in the corridor that runs through the forests. It is always recommended for drivers not to leave the car; they must remain motionless and should also try to keep away from the wild elephants as far as possible. Trying to touch, feed, photograph, or provoke an elephant will only make the perilous experience all the more perilous. In such situations, giving the elephant some breathing room is safer than driving it off the track.

Thankfully for the passengers involved in the Tamil Nadu incident, this harrowing experience of a few seconds was devoid of injury; however, the video provides a stark reminder of the potential danger when roads run through the habitat of animals.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Rat In Dosa’ Video Goes Viral, Then Comes Rs 25 Lakh Twist; 2 Women Booked For Alleged Extortion

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Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?
Tags: Elephant VideoTamil Nadu Newsviral videowildlife news

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Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?

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Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?

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Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?
Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?
Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?
Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?
Caught On Cam: Wild Elephant Puts Foot On Car Bonnet, Walks Up To Moving Vehicle On Tamil Nadu Highway; Why Did It Stop Them?

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