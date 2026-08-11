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Home > Regionals News > Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

CM Hemant Soren agrees to cancel the 14th JPSC & backlog exams and orders a probe into TDPL. However, student protests persist over JSSC-CGL & CBI demand.

Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 16:59 IST

In a major development, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the state government is ready to cancel the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Examination, along with the backlog examinations conducted in 2023 and 2025. This decision directly addresses key demands of the student community, who have been staging widespread demonstrations across the state for several weeks. Alongside the exam cancellations, Soren ordered a high-level investigation into all competitive examinations administered by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). He pointed out that TDPL, an agency based in Uttar Pradesh with ties to Bihar, was allowed to compromise the academic futures of Jharkhand’s youth. 

Political Clash Over Student Agitation

Addressing the Legislative Assembly amid intense sloganeering and opposition protests, Chief Minister Soren targeted opposition leaders, accusing them of attempting to derive political mileage from the student movement. Taking a sharp swipe at his political rivals, Soren characterized opposition figures as “parasites” who survive merely by feeding on political unrest and exploiting public discontent. While reassuring citizens that his administration remains fully committed to administrative transparency, the Assembly proceedings quickly escalated into a fiery political showdown between the treasury and opposition benches.

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Student Protests Continue in Ranchi

Despite the government’s assurances, the student agitation in Ranchi entered its 18th day. The demonstrations show no signs of abating, even following heavy police intervention and a lathi charge during a march toward the Assembly. Protesting students gathered once again at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, declaring their resolve to continue the movement until all outstanding issues are addressed. Key demands regarding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and an independent central probe by the CBI into recruitment irregularities remain unresolved. It remains to be seen whether the government’s latest announcements will suffice to diffuse tension in the state. 

Also Read: Abishek Porel Arrested: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Held in Kolkata Over Rape Allegations; IPL Future Uncertain

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Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?
Tags: Hemant Soren JPSC exam cancellationhome-hero-pos-4Jharkhand 14th JPSC preliminary exam cancelledJPSC backlog exams 2023Ranchi student protest 2026TDPL agency investigation

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Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

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Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?
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