Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?

Heavy monsoon showers continued to batter Mumbai, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and disruptions to daily life. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city, many parents and students are anxiously waiting to know whether schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow. As of Wednesday evening, no citywide holiday for schools and colleges has been officially announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Authorities have stated that the situation is being monitored closely and a decision, if required, will be taken based on weather conditions and safety considerations.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Mumbai and nearby regions. The orange alert indicates the possibility of severe weather conditions that could affect transportation and normal activities.

Several areas of Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some locations receiving more than 200 mm of rain. The downpour caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and slowed road and rail traffic across the city.

No Official School Closure Announcement Yet

Despite the adverse weather, there has been no official notification declaring a holiday for schools and colleges across Mumbai for tomorrow. The BMC is reportedly reviewing weather updates and ground conditions before making any decision. Students and parents have been advised to keep checking official announcements from civic authorities and educational institutions.

In previous instances of extreme rainfall, authorities have declared holidays or suspended classes when conditions posed risks to students. However, such decisions are generally taken after assessing rainfall intensity, flooding risks, and transport disruptions.

Rain Disrupts Travel Across The City

The ongoing rain spell has also affected transport services. Reports indicate delays in some train operations, traffic congestion on major roads, and disruptions to flight schedules due to poor weather conditions. Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid unnecessary journeys where possible.

Emergency teams and civic agencies remain on alert as rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Maharashtra over the next 24 hours.

What Parents & Students Should Do

Until an official order is issued, schools and colleges are expected to function as per their normal schedules. Parents are encouraged to follow updates from the BMC, district administration, and their respective institutions before making travel decisions for children. With weather conditions changing rapidly, authorities may issue further advisories if rainfall intensifies overnight.

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