Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines CUET-UG 2026 test iran funds Akash Makhija Bhubaneswar professor scam fly in veg biryani Dheeraj Dhoopar air india news bank holidays muharram BMC school holiday Klin Kaara bill gates Ritu Tawde ALi khamenei funeral kolkata famous gold mines
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?

Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?

Mumbai remains under an IMD orange alert as heavy rain causes waterlogging and transport disruptions across the city. While concerns over school and college closures continue, the BMC has not yet announced a holiday. Authorities are monitoring conditions and may issue updates based on weather developments.

Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain? (Photo Credits: ANI)
Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain? (Photo Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 18:27 IST

Heavy monsoon showers continued to batter Mumbai, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and disruptions to daily life. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the city, many parents and students are anxiously waiting to know whether schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow. As of Wednesday evening, no citywide holiday for schools and colleges has been officially announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Authorities have stated that the situation is being monitored closely and a decision, if required, will be taken based on weather conditions and safety considerations.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Mumbai and nearby regions. The orange alert indicates the possibility of severe weather conditions that could affect transportation and normal activities.

You Might Be Interested In

Several areas of Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some locations receiving more than 200 mm of rain. The downpour caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and slowed road and rail traffic across the city.

No Official School Closure Announcement Yet

Despite the adverse weather, there has been no official notification declaring a holiday for schools and colleges across Mumbai for tomorrow. The BMC is reportedly reviewing weather updates and ground conditions before making any decision. Students and parents have been advised to keep checking official announcements from civic authorities and educational institutions.

In previous instances of extreme rainfall, authorities have declared holidays or suspended classes when conditions posed risks to students. However, such decisions are generally taken after assessing rainfall intensity, flooding risks, and transport disruptions.

Rain Disrupts Travel Across The City

The ongoing rain spell has also affected transport services. Reports indicate delays in some train operations, traffic congestion on major roads, and disruptions to flight schedules due to poor weather conditions. Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid unnecessary journeys where possible.

Emergency teams and civic agencies remain on alert as rainfall is expected to continue in parts of Maharashtra over the next 24 hours.

What Parents & Students Should Do

Until an official order is issued, schools and colleges are expected to function as per their normal schedules. Parents are encouraged to follow updates from the BMC, district administration, and their respective institutions before making travel decisions for children. With weather conditions changing rapidly, authorities may issue further advisories if rainfall intensifies overnight.

READ MORE: Viral Video: BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?
Tags: BMC school holidayhome-hero-pos-11IMD orange alertMumbai colleges closureMumbai heavy rainfallmumbai rain alertMumbai school closureMumbai schools tomorrowMumbai weather update

RELATED News

BMC Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Mumbai Local Train Horror: 22-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed to Death on First-Class Coach After Dispute Over Closing Door

Watch: Rajdhani Express Halts In Assam As Wild Elephant Herd Crosses Tracks, Disaster Averted

Warehouse Roof Crashes Down In Kolkata

Girl’s Online Friendship With Odisha Doctor Leads to Dubai Trip, Then Blackmail Began

LATEST NEWS

Did Rajinikanth Ignore CM Vijay’s Birthday? Superstar Finally Responds

Telecom Licensing Ends: How Will New Rules Reshape India?

Iran Rejects US Oversight Of Frozen Funds

Who Played Ranga And Billa In Raakh? Meet IMDb’s New Breakout Stars

Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks?

Who Is Dheeraj Dhoopar? Kundali Bhagya Star Confirmed For Lock Upp Season 2

Closeup Love Tunes recognised by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Passport Isn't Citizenship Proof? Which Documents Confirm Indian Citizenship?

Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla Achieves New Milestone in LPG Handling with 25 Percent YoY Growth in FY 2026 – “12 Saal – Vishwas ke, Vikas ke, Jan-Kalyan ke”

Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?
Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?
Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?
Will Mumbai Schools And Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow As IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain?

QUICK LINKS