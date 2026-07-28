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Home > Regionals News > Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know

Authorities will enforce a complete vehicle ban on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway from August 4 to 12 during Kanwar Yatra 2026, while the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway remains open for regular traffic only.

Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed For Kanwar Yatra 2026? Image: AFP
Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed For Kanwar Yatra 2026? Image: AFP

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 12:44 IST

Every monsoon, the Delhi and Haridwar road turns into a river of saffron-clad devotees. This year, authorities are taking the strictest step yet: according to reports, all vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal routes will be banned from 4th to 12th August, timed with the busiest days of the Kanwar Yatra, which runs from July 30 to August 11.

A Gradual Shutdown, Not a Sudden One

The restrictions didn’t arrive overnight. Curbs on heavy-vehicle movement along the highway and canal road will take effect on July 30, easing the corridor into pilgrim-friendly mode before the hard ban takes hold. By August 4, the ban expands to cover all vehicle types and lasts until August 12.

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Will The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed For Kanwar Yatra?

Contrary to what many travellers assume, the brand-new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will not shut down during the Kanwar Yatra. The expressway remains open exclusively for general vehicular traffic, but neither foot pilgrims nor vehicles carrying Dak Kanwar processions will be allowed to use it. The decision keeps regular high-speed commuters and slow-moving pilgrim traffic from colliding on a road built for speed. 



A Lane Just For Kanwariyas

Police have set aside one section of the highway exclusively for kanwariyas for the duration of the yatra, keeping pilgrim movement separate from whatever traffic still exists elsewhere on the route. It’s a familiar arrangement each year, but the complete ban this time signals just how large the crowds are expected to be.

Why Are Officials Doing This?

Mixing fast vehicles with slow-moving foot pilgrims and motorcycle convoys carrying holy Ganga water has caused accidents in the past. A full shutdown removes that risk entirely for over a week, letting devotees move freely without dodging traffic.

Detours For Everyone Else

Regular commuters heading toward Haridwar, Meerut, or Muzaffarnagar from Delhi, Noida, or Ghaziabad will need to find another way around. Adding to the disruption, the Uttar Pradesh portion of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway shuts down separately from August 7 to August 12 for Shivratri.

If your travel plans touch this corridor anytime between August 4 and 12, build in extra time or reroute altogether. Local police are likely to keep updating advisories as the yatra peaks, so a quick check before leaving home could save hours stuck at a barricade.

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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know

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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know

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Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know
Kanwar Yatra 2026: Will Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Be Closed? Here’s What Commuters Need to Know
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