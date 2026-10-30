Will Ujjain Hanuman Ji Statue Be Moved This Time? After Earlier Failed Attempt, Bhopal Team Conducts Midnight Inspection

A survey team from Bhopal examined the idol in the dead of night, and a Hindu leader is asking why. Earlier reports said the first effort to shift it had failed, while the administration says no such attempt was made.

The Temple That Lost Its Walls But Not Its Hanuman

The temple in Ujjain’s Sarafa area is about 170 years old. Its main structure has been pulled down, and the sanctum is gone. What remains is an eight foot standing idol of Lord Hanuman under a tent, with devotees still coming each day to pray. Temple attendant Ramu Guru says the visits have not stopped.

A Road, A Festival And A Deadline

The reason is the road. Ujjain is preparing for the Simhastha fair, which is due to run from March 27 to May 27, 2028. The stretch between Kanthal and Chhatri Chowk, in the Bada Sarafa market, is being widened from 9 metres to 15 metres. A Ganesha temple on the route has already been shifted. The Hanuman idol is the last obstacle.

The Attempt That Reportedly Failed

In early September, stories began to spread that the administration had tried to shift the idol and failed. According to Dainik Jagran, reports said municipal teams began demolition work around September 4 and 5, and that attempts to move the idol did not succeed. ETV Bharat reported that Ujjain Municipal Corporation had made four attempts in seven days. WION reported that three teams had worked for 48 hours with heavy machinery without moving it. Many devotees called it a miracle.

What The Administration Says

The administration rejects that account. In a press release, it called the stories of the idol refusing to move despite a JCB machine and a crane baseless and said no such effort had been made. SDM LN Garg also said that no attempt had been made, manually or with machines. The administration said it would first seek expert help to move the idol safely, without damage.

The two versions have not been reconciled. One says the idol would not budge, and the other says it was never pulled.

The Experts Arrive First

Experts were called in. ETV Bharat reported on September 9 that a team from IIT Indore spent two hours examining the idol with various equipment, with a report due. Municipal Commissioner Abhilash Mishra said further decisions would follow reports from the Archaeological Survey of India and IIT. Experts quoted in the report said the base may be deeply embedded, or fixed by a special technique, so pulling it out with a heavy machine could damage it.

A Midnight Visit

That brings the story to the night between Monday and Tuesday. A survey team from Bhopal arrived, the temple was opened, and SDM LN Garg was with them. For about an hour and a half, they examined the idol with modern equipment.

What The Machines Were Looking For

The team wanted to know two things: how deep the idol goes below ground, and how it is anchored. The answers would tell the administration how to take it out safely and how much damage it might suffer. The findings have not been made public, and the administration has not said whether the idol will be moved.

“Why In The Dark?”

The timing has drawn a sharp question from Hindu leader and former councillor Santosh Vyas. If the administration wanted to examine the idol, he asked, why not do it openly, in front of everyone, rather than calling a team at dead of night without telling the public? He said it could cause confusion and worry among devotees.

Vyas also compared the situation with the Shahi Mosque at Chhatri Chowk, saying construction has started there after a portion was removed, while the Hanuman idol sits under a tent. These are his claims. The administration has not replied to them.

Devotees From Across The World

Opposition to the move has been growing. The Free Press Journal reported in September that devotees and local traders want the idol to stay, and that visitors from Australia, England, the UAE and other countries had queued for darshan and signed a register at the temple in protest. Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal visited the temple and offered prayers, but gave no clear answer on relocation.

What Happens Next

The decision now rests on the survey reports. The administration must say whether the idol will be moved to a new site nearby, kept where it is with the road designed around it, or handled some other way. It also has to decide whether it will share the findings, as questions over the midnight visit grow. With the festival in 2028 and roadwork waiting, the pressure on both sides will only rise.

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