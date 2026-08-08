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Home > Regionals News > With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next

With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next

A minor girl was arrested at UP’s Gonda Divisional Jail after security found 10 live bullets and a fake Aadhaar card in her possession.

Minor girl arrested at Gonda Jail after arriving to meet lover with 10 live bullets and a fake ID in her pocket.
Minor girl arrested at Gonda Jail after arriving to meet lover with 10 live bullets and a fake ID in her pocket.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 23:57 IST

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Gonda Divisional Jail when security personnel arrested a minor girl who had arrived to meet her jailed partner. During a routine security check at the main gate, officials recovered ten live cartridges, cash, and a fake Aadhaar card from her possession.

Security Check Uncovers Ammunition and Fake Identity

According to reports, the school student arrived at the prison facility accompanied by an adult associate to visit her friend, identified as Harshu Kashyap, who is currently incarcerated at the Gonda jail. During the initial verification process at the entrance, security personnel noticed discrepancies when the name she provided verbally did not match the identity details printed on the Aadhaar card she produced. A subsequent physical search led to the discovery of 10 live cartridges hidden inside her pocket, alongside cash. Jail authorities immediately detained the girl and her companion before handing them over to the local jail police outpost along with the confiscated items.

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Girl Claims Bullets Belonged to Father’s Licensed Pistol

During police interrogation, the minor disclosed her true identity and explained the reason behind carrying the ammunition. She claimed that the bullets belonged to her father’s licensed firearm. According to her statement, she feared her father’s short temper if he discovered her visit to the prison to meet her partner. She claimed that to prevent him from taking any drastic or dangerous action upon realizing her absence, she secretly removed the live rounds from his pistol and brought them along with her.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Following the revelation, local police registered a Formal First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further inquiry is currently underway to verify her claims regarding the licensed firearm and to investigate how she obtained the fake identity document.

Also Read: Supreme Court Collegium Recommends New Chief Justices For 5 High Courts; No Decision Yet On J&K And MP

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With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next
Tags: 10 live bullets found in pocket UP jailGonda divisional jail incidentGonda jail arrest minor girlhome-hero-pos-4minor girl fake ID jail visitUP news Gonda jail security breach

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With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next

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With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next

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With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next
With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next
With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next
With 10 Bullets And Fake ID, Minor Girl Visits UP’s Gonda Jail To Meet Lover; Here’s What Happened Next

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